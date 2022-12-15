bne IntelliNews – Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul and rival of Erdogan, sentenced to prison for a silly remark

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a politician who polls have shown he is likely to oust Turkish autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the presidency if nominated to run against him in the 2023 Turkish elections, has been sentenced on December 14 to more than two and a half years. and a half years in prison for insulting public officials in a speech with the word imbeciles. His conviction, which will have to be confirmed by an appeal court, would prevent him from taking part in the elections.

The US State Department was quick to express concern about the turn of events, with its senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel saying the department was deeply troubled and disappointed by the Turkish court which sentenced Imamoglu to a jail.

Patel added: This unjust sentence is incompatible with respect for human rights, with respect for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. We remain gravely concerned about the continued indictment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey and their prolonged pre-trial detention.

US President Joe Biden is known to be concerned about Erdogan’s autocratic approach to ruling Turkey. In an interview during his campaign to overthrow his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden called Erdogan an autocrat and said Turkey’s opposition parties should be encouraged.

Erdogan remains struggling in opinion polls, given he is widely seen as having plunged Turkey into a long-running deep economic crisis through economic mismanagement, but he is expected to fight back. tooth and nail to cling to power.

Silencing Imamoglu could prove useful in paving the way for an election victory for Erdogan. Another practical development for Erdogan’s camp would be the derailment of the prospect of the leftist pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) becoming kingmakers. The party could be decisive in the fight against the power of Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) by supporting the opposition bloc. The HDP claimed 6 million or more voters in the last election, or about 12% of the electorate.

Currently, in a court in Ankara, 108 opposition politicians are on trial for terrorism offences. If convicted, hundreds of HDP members could be banned from political life. This could pave the way for the party to be banned in a separate case in Turkey’s highest court.

Responding to the court’s verdict against him, Imamoglu addressed thousands of supporters who gathered in Istanbul, saying from an open-top bus: This decision is a disgrace to the Turkish justice system. It is the strongest expression of the fact that the judiciary has become an instrument of punishment for dissidents. This is proof that the leaders of this country have no objective to bring justice and democracy to the country.

He added: We will not bow down to this corruption. These types of games won’t bother me. I will not be dismayed nor give up.

Erdogan and Imamoglu had a falling out after Turkey’s spring 2019 local elections. In a landslide victory, Imamoglu, the candidate of the main Republican People’s Party (CHP), beat the Erdogan-backed candidate to win the mayoralty of Istanbul. Aides to Erdogan, himself a former mayor of Istanbul, responded by complaining vigorously to the Supreme Election Council about irregularities at the ballot box. A new election has been called. Imamoglu won it by a landslide.

Months after his victory, Imamoglu spoke the words that landed him in court, when he said: Those who canceled the March 31 election are fools. The comment was taken by officials as an insult to election commission judges. Imamoglu defended his use of the word “fools” to describe those who overturned the election result, saying he was responding to similar language used by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The powers given to us by the nation cannot be taken away by a few. God willing, our fight will become more powerful, Halk TV added, according to Imamoglu, after the court’s decision to impose a prison sentence on him.

Today’s decision against Imamoglu shows, once again, that Erdogan has plenty of cards he can use to gain the upper hand ahead of the 2023 elections, Teneo Intelligence co-chair Wolfango Piccoli said as quoted by Bloomberg after Imamoglu’s sentencing was announced. It remains to be seen whether today’s sentence will make Imamoglu more popular, he added, pointing to similarities between Imamoglu’s sentencing and Erdogan’s imprisonment for reading a poem that a court deemed inciting religious hatred in the late 1990s.

Bloomberg reported that investors sold Turkish assets after the Imamoglu court ruling. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index closed down 3.6% on the day. The Turkish lira fell 0.2% against the dollar and five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Turkish debt hit 508 basis points, making the biggest jump in more than a week.