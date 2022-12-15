Xi Jinping’s message to dictators not to take citizens for granted: report









YEARS |

Updated: December 15, 2022

beijing [China]Dec 15 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping’s troubles over his Zero-COVID policy which launched citizen protests against his regime for seemingly the first time as he began his third term at the top, is a message to dictators that they cannot accept the working class is self-evident, according to the Policy Research Group (POREG).

“Xi’s problem is that he has surrounded himself with yes men who applaud his every move but do not hold up a mirror to life on the streets. If they had, the apartment fires of ‘Urumqi wouldn’t have led to protests and riots,’ POREG said just after the Communist Party anointed him for a third term.

The restrictions, according to the POREG report, are President Xi’s way of paying for the sin of creating the COVID gene in a lab in Wuhan and thereby creating an unprecedented global health crisis.

The report also said roadblocks set up as part of COVID restrictions delayed the march of firefighters to the burning 21-story building in Urumqi on November 24. And the rest is history, as the saying goes.

Anti-Xi slogans were thrown at citizen protests in Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Beijing and several other cities across China. Anti-government banners were hoisted despite strict surveillance, in a show of public defiance of government policies. According to POREG, the Xi regime simply did not bother to heed the warning signals from late September, if not much earlier. Instead, it unfolded with an iron fist that can occur when the ears aren’t tuned to the ground, the report added.

Not only on the mainland, but several protests have also taken place in a number of cities across Europe to condemn Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Marking International Human Rights Day on December 10, around 100 demonstrators joined the protest rally to condemn China for violating human rights in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

Hundreds of demonstrators who took part in the demonstrations represented the International Campaign for Tibet, the organization Stichting Support Uyghurs, the Netherlands Group for Hong Kong, the Congress of Southern Mongolia and the Tibet Support Group in the Netherlands.

Former Dutch MP Harry van Bommel also joined the protesters.

Meanwhile, another protest march took place in Geneva from Palais Wilson to Place Broken Chair. Slogans were raised for a free Tibet and they called on the UN to put pressure on China in this regard.

About 200 people participated in the rally. Demonstrations also took place in London, Toronto and other major cities. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/xis-troubles-message-to-dictators-not-to-take-citizens-for-granted-report20221215115607

