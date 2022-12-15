Indonesia approves Singapore extradition treaty

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday approved an extradition treaty with Singapore that will help Jakarta track down corruption suspects who have taken refuge or stored money overseas in the city-state.

The Indonesian government is trying to claw back billions of bailout dollars paid out during the financial crises of the late 1990s and 2008, never repaid by suspects Jakarta calls economic criminals suspected of hiding in Singapore.

Indonesian officials have complained for years about what they say is the freedom fugitives enjoy in the neighboring country where they allegedly funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into banks and property.

Lawmakers passed the bill in a plenary session on Thursday and it is expected to be signed into law by President Joko Widodo.

The extradition treaty with Singapore will make it easier for law enforcement to solve a crime when the criminals are in Singapore, Justice and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly told parliament ahead of the vote.

It will apply to dozens of crimes committed 18 years ago, he said, including drug, terrorism and money laundering offences.

The minister said the treaty was an effort to provide justice and protection to Indonesian citizens and showed Jakarta’s active role in maintaining world order.

Singapore’s Chief Minister Teo Chee Hean said in February he hoped the new law would help Indonesia’s efforts to prevent suspected criminals from fleeing abroad and being apprehended in Indonesia.

The two countries signed a long-delayed extradition treaty in 2007, but it was never approved by Indonesia’s parliament. -AFP