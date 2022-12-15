Imran Khan to announce date of dissolution of assemblies on December 17





After holding back-to-back consultations with his party leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would announce the dissolution of the two assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 17. .

In his address to the nation via video link, the former prime minister said he would announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies during the party’s public rally at the iconic Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Khan’s address came after he consulted with senior party leaders today on important political and economic issues that ‘required his party to act’.

“Once we have dissolved the two assemblies, we will organize elections in the provinces. In addition, our 123 to 125 members of the National Assembly whose resignations have not been accepted will ask the president of the assembly to accept their resignations.

Following these moves, Khan said that up to 70% of Pakistan would be heading for elections and that according to law, elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

“So understand this: I will announce the date of December 17 and after that, 70% of Pakistan will go to elections. Logic dictates that if 70% of Pakistan will see elections, then the country should go to general elections.

“But unfortunately our leaders are corrupt and convicted. They don’t care what happens in Pakistan and when bad times take hold of the country, they will leave the country,” he said.

Khan said coalition leaders feared that if they quit another government would be formed and their corruption cases would be reopened.

“Their interests and the interests of the nation are poles apart.”

“I have never seen a case of large dacoits being closed in 70 years of experience. I’m sure even banana republics don’t do such things,” the former prime minister said.

The PTI leader said that no country can progress without rule of law and justice, saying Pakistan was on the ‘edge of destruction’ as there was ‘no rule of law’.

“Why are we here? Because the poor are in jail while the powerful get NROs, get their cases closed and come back to the country,” the former prime minister said.

Khan said documentaries have been shot and books written about the corruption of two families belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“It’s so saddening that Suleman Shehbaz came back to Pakistan and spoke at a press conference saying he was a victim,” Khan said as he asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son the reason for the death. death of those involved in the case.

“How did all the witnesses die of heart attacks in his money laundering case? Someone should investigate this matter. Additionally, Ishaq Dar also received a clean rating […] when asked for receipts of his income, he flew abroad on the prime minister’s plane.

The PTI leader said even people belonging to the ‘zardari mafia’ would be forgiven, including his sister Faryal Talpur. “The powerful can only survive here.”

The cricketer-turned-politician said anyone who understands economics knows the first rule is to ensure political stability because markets cannot operate in uncertain situations.

Investors and businessmen are hesitant to invest their money as the risk of default has risen to 100% from the 5% left by PTI, he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s five-year credit default swap used to insure against restructuring or default fell significantly from 3,168 basis points (day-on-day) to 5,882 basis points.

Because of this reluctance, workers are struggling to make ends meet as electricity prices are currently very high, he said, blaming the coalition government for raising the price of gold at 224.80 per litre, about Rs 150 per liter when PTI was ousted in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://islamabadpost.com.pk/imran-khan-to-announce-assemblies-dissolution-date-on-dec-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos