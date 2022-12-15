Istanbul mayor jailed for insulting officials and kicked him out of politics





ISTANBUL A Turkish court has banned Istanbul’s mayor from political activity for years after convicting him of insulting public officials, a move that could sideline a rising opposition star seen as a potential challenger to the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the elections. Next year. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu leads Turkey’s largest city and economic hub. He was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison but was not arrested and will appeal the decision, his party said. If the decision is upheld, he will not go to prison because his sentence is below the threshold required for incarceration under Turkish law. But he would be removed as mayor and banned for the duration of his sentence from political activity, including voting and running for or holding public office. It could essentially destroy the short-term prospects of a leader who has proven himself winning elections against the ruling Erdogans, the Justice and Development Party, or AKP. Mr Imamoglu was charged with insulting public officials, a crime under Turkish law. But his supporters see in the case against him a ruse concocted by Mr. Erdogan and his allies to remove a candidate from the political scene.

This case is proof that there is no more justice in Turkey, Mr Imamoglu told demonstrators gathered outside the municipal headquarters to protest against the verdict. This case is a case run by those who do not want to bring Turkey the most divine values, such as justice and democracy. The Turks are counting on the parliamentary and presidential elections to be held next June or before to determine the future of this country of 85 million inhabitants, one of the 20 largest economies in the world and a member of NATO. Mr Erdogan, as the country’s preeminent politician for nearly two decades and president since 2014, has pushed Turkey towards greater authoritarianism, using his influence over large swaths of the state to bolster his power and undermine rivals . He will seek to extend his term next year, although his position in the polls has fallen due to an economic crisis. The Turkish lira has lost much of its value against the dollar and year-on-year inflation is over 80%, according to government figures. A coalition of six opposition parties hopes to overthrow Mr Erdogan and strip his party of its parliamentary majority next year, but they have yet to announce a presidential candidate. Mr Imamoglu has not publicly announced whether he will run for president, but some recent polls have found him more popular than Mr Erdogan. He also has the rare distinction of beating Mr Erdogan’s party for control of Turkey’s biggest city twice in the same year.

In March 2019, Mr Imamoglu defeated Mr Erdogans’ chosen candidate in Istanbul’s municipal elections, putting Turkey’s largest opposition party in charge of the city for the first time in decades. It was a crushing loss for Mr Erdogan, not least because he grew up in the city and made a political name for himself as mayor before moving into national politics. Alleging electoral irregularities, Mr. Erdogans’ party demanded and obtained a new ballot. Mr. Imamoglu also won, by an even bigger margin than the first time around. The current case against Mr Imamoglu has its roots in his public criticism of government decisions in 2019 to remove dozens of Turkey’s Kurdish minority mayors from their posts and replace them with state-appointed administrators. The government accused these mayors of having ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a Kurdish militant group that fought against the state and which Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider an organization terrorist. The mayors have denied the charges and critics have seen their ousting as a subversion of the democratic process. In a speech, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called Mr Imamoglu a fool for criticizing the mayor’s dismissal. Mr Imamoglu replied that the fools were the ones who canceled the initial results of the Istanbul municipal elections. Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, which oversees the country’s elections, filed a complaint against Mr Imamoglu for insulting state officials. A public prosecutor formally charged Mr. Imamoglu last year. Critics have accused Mr Erdogan of extending his influence over the judiciary, allowing him to push for decisions that benefit him politically. video message Posted on Twitter ahead of the sentencing announcement on Wednesday, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s largest opposition party, said a guilty verdict would prove Turkish judges were in cahoots with Erdogan.

Any decision other than an acquittal will be an admission of conspiracy and palace orders, he said, referring to the presidential palace. I warn the palace for the last time, let go of justice.

