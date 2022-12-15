Toshakhana v Imran Khan case: Magistrate Court to announce verdict at 2pm today





ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – JULY 26: Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Justice Movement Imran Khan addresses the nation after the announcement of general election results in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 26, 2018. ( Photo by Muhhamad Reza/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Islamabad: Following a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, an Islamabad-based High Court is due to announce its verdict today (Thursday) at 2 p.m. .

Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal had heard the case before reserving his verdict on Monday.

Unavailability of the bench: the ECP postpones the hearing of 5 cases against Imran Khan until December 20

On November 22, the ECP had sent Toshakhana’s referral to the Magistrate’s Court to file criminal charges against the former prime minister, following which the criminal trial of Imran Khan officially began for concealing information on Toshakhana’s gifts in his candidacy papers for an electoral contest.

During Monday’s hearing, Saad Hassan, the ECP’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Imran Khan said he built a road with the money [acquired from] Toshakhana [gifts]he said, arguing that a prime minister must deposit any gift he receives in the Toshakhana.

He had further stated that Toshakhana gifts could be kept after paying 20% ​​of the price of the gifts until the PTI government introduced a new law allowing Toshakhana gifts to be kept after paying 50% of its price.

The price of the watch was estimated at 85 million rupees, he said, adding that Khan had not indicated the amount for which he sold the Toshakhana watch.

In October this year, the ECP, in its unanimous verdict, found Imran Khan involved in corrupt practices and disqualified him, ruling that the leader of the PTI was no longer a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP had stated that the head of the PTI had submitted a false affidavit and had been found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

The ECP order had further stated that the respondent intentionally and willfully violated the provisions contained [in] Sections 137, 167 and 173 of the 2017 Electoral Act, as he made false declarations and an incorrect statement before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities he filed for the year 2020-21 .

Disqualification of Imrans Toshakhana | By Rizwan Ghani

5 cases against Imran Khan postponed to December 20

Imran Khan’s position as President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also under threat as the ECP last week filed charges against him in light of the disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

However, the hearing of the case, along with four other cases, was postponed to December 20 by the ECP due to the unavailability of bench members.

Previously, the five cases were scheduled to be heard by the Commission on December 13.

It should be noted that a similar petition, asking for the removal of Imran Khan as Chairman of the PTI, following his disqualification, is already pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

