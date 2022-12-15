Politics
China unlikely to influence North Korea on missiles and nuclear tests
Given its frayed relationship with Washington, Beijing is unlikely to heed calls from the United States and South Korea to urge North Korea to halt missile and nuclear weapons testing and appease the tensions on the Korean peninsula, experts said.
In response to North Korea’s record number of missile launches this year and what would be its seventh planned nuclear test throughout this year, Washington and Seoul appealed to China to use its influence over North Korea to dissuade the regime from carrying out further tests. China is North Korea’s largest trading partner and longtime ally.
To discuss North Korea’s increasingly destabilizing behavior and escalation, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with China’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, Liu Xiaoming, December 7. according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.
Kim stressed the need for all UN member states to fulfill their obligations and fully implement the sanctions regime during the virtual meeting with Liu, Price said Dec. 8.
The next day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Beijing hopes all sides will address each other’s concerns in a balanced manner, especially the DPRK’s legitimate concerns.
VOA’s Korean service contacted the Chinese embassy in Washington for comment on a possible move by Beijing, but got no response.
Kim and Lius’ discussion followed US President Joe Bidens’ efforts to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to deliver a message to Pyongyang that it should stop testing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) when the two met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. , November 14.
At a press conference after their meeting, Biden said he made it clear to Xi that Beijing had an obligation to try to impress upon North Korea that it should not engage in long-range nuclear tests.
When South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Xi on the sidelines of the Bali summit on November 15, he expressed hope that China will play a more active and constructive role on North Korea.
Yoon also said in a interview with Reuters on November 28 that China has the ability to influence North Korea and that China has the responsibility to engage in the process.
But experts believe China is unlikely to use its influence to ask North Korea to stop conducting tests.
Bonnie Glaser, Asia Program Director at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said: “I highly doubt that Beijing will seek to deter Pyongyang from conducting ICBMs and nuclear tests.
She continued, The Chinese seem to have concluded that the sanctions have failed, and they prefer dialogue with the DPRK. The official name of North Korea is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Strategic rivalry
North Korea relies heavily on China, its biggest trading partner, for economic support. In recent years, as the rivalry between Washington and Beijing has intensified, China and North Korea have forged closer ties in opposition to the United States.
China blocked US-led efforts at the UN Security Council in May and November to impose sanctions on North Korea in response to several rounds of ICBMs and other ballistic missile tests.
Brookings Institution researcher Patricia Kim said Chinese leaders are choosing to tread carefully around their neighbor to keep Pyongyang on their side as they focus on long-term competition with the United States.
She continued: Although China does not control North Korea, it remains Pyongyang’s most important economic patron and strategic partner.
China sees US Indo-Pacific strategywhich aims in part to maintain a free and open sea passage through the Taiwan Strait, in an effort to counter its influence and expansion in the region, including to prevent it from seeking to exercise its claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.
Soo Kim, a political analyst at the RAND Corporation and former CIA analyst, said, “Current geopolitics provide very little incentive for China to accede to requests for cooperation from the United States and South Korea.
She continued, Beijing would likely benefit more for its interests if it worked to distract or obstruct the United States and [South Korean] efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. China can perceive that by doing so it exerts some leverage over the United States in its ongoing strategic competition.
Trilateral links
Meanwhile, the United States, South Korea and Japan have sworn to coordinate their efforts to counter Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear threats.
The move could make China “nervous” because it could be seen as an “anti-China grouping”, according to Andrew Yeo, SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korean Studies at the Brookings Institution.
After meeting with Liu, Kim, the US envoy for North Korea, met with Kim Gunn, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Funakoshi Takehiro, director general of the Japanese ministry. Foreign Affairs for Asian and Oceanian Affairs, tuesday.
They reviewed the synchronized trilateral sanctions the three countries imposed on North Korea earlier in December and said they would use all tools to limit North Korea’s growing weapons programs.
In response to the North Korean missile tests, the three countries have intensified their joint military exercises, including missile defense exercises in October.
Yeo said China might decide that what North Korea is doing is disruptive, that it is actually inciting South Korea, Japan and the United States to increase exercises, and therefore might apply pressure. on North Korea.
Robert Manning, senior fellow at the Stimson Center, said, “The deepening of cooperation between the United States and the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan is not what Beijing hoped for.
Ahead of the Biden-Xi summit in November, the Chinese government world times warned against closer trilateral ties, criticizing a joint statement by the three countries issued after a Nov. 13 meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, stressing a desire to strengthen their ties.
Joseph DeTrani, special envoy for the Six-Party Denuclearization Talks with North Korea during the George W. Bush administration, said he doesn’t believe Beijing has the clout to get North Korea to quit. to conduct ballistic and nuclear missile tests.
But, he said, China has the leverage over North Korea to get Pyongyang to resume talks with the United States.
