General Bajwa has done in Pakistan what no enemy could, says Imran





Islamabad: Lamenting once again the shackled dominance and control during his tenure in the Prime Minister’s Office, Imran Khan said General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa “has done in Pakistan what no enemy could do in the country “, adding that the former army chief gave NRO II to the then opposition.

“General (Retired) Bajwa asked me to grant NRO II to the opposition at the time when the government had to pass laws relating to the Financial Action Task Force. This is General (Retired) ) Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then opposition,” the PTI leader said in his address to the nation via video link.

Khan said the way his party had been treated over the past seven months was “unprecedented”, The Express Tribune reported.

“(Our allies) were getting calls from unknown numbers and being told to stop supporting Imran Khan,” he said.

“What happened with Arshad Sharif, Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gul and Jameel Farooqui only happened because they made statements in our favour,” he added.

The PTI chairman said he had not witnessed the kind of human rights abuses under former Dictator General (Pervez) Musharraf that happened this time around, reports Express Grandstand.

“No enemy could do what General (Retired) Bajwa did in Pakistan.”

Khan dispelled the impression that he was seeking help from the establishment to return to power and hoped the establishment would remain “neutral”.

“I want the establishment to be neutral so that its honor increases,” he insisted, noting that the distance between the establishment and the public had widened in recent years.

He reaffirmed that a strong army was in the interest of the country and that he did not want the institution to weaken. He stressed that criticizing some “black sheep” of the institution was “not the same as criticizing the military”.

He stressed that it was important for all stakeholders, including the establishment and the judiciary, to realize that the Pakistani economy was now at a crucial point.

“I want to say this to all institutions today, what happens today will affect all of you, the whole country will collapse and if this happens, national security will be affected the most.”

He further said that if a country defaults, national security is the first area to be affected, adding that “everyone knows what those who help the country bailout will ask for if Pakistan defaults,” reported The Express Grandstand.

