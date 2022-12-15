Kashi Vishwanath temple attracts 7.35 million worshipers in 11 months





The newly constructed Kashi Vishwanath Hall, also known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, completed a year on Tuesday, December 13. Less than a year after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor connecting the temple to the Ganges ghats, Varanasi’s iconic temple has seen record-breaking attendance and a nearly five-fold increase in donations from devotees. According reportsSince December 13, 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Uttar Pradesh, the temple has attracted 7.35 million pilgrims and collected donations totaling Rs 100 crore against previous records of 30 to 40 lakh devotees. As per the temple’s data, 4,842,716 pilgrims reached KV Dham in December 2021 while 7,459,471 visited in January, 6,856,142 in February, 7,171,163 in March, 6,587,264 in April, 6,290,511 in May, 6,916,981 in June, maximum 7,681,561 in July, 6,711,499 in August, 4,013,688 in September, 3,830,643 in October, 3,870,403 in November and 1,350,000 visits in the current month up to Monday. Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) administrators estimate that if the temple income continues to see this steady development, the Rs 900 crore invested in establishing the KV Dham will be recouped in the next four to five years depending on the trend. to the increased foot traffic of pilgrims. as well as income. “A multiple increase in the number of devotees and revenue has been recorded within a year after the opening of KV Dham,” said Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Special Area Development Board, Kaushal Raj Sharma. KVT General Manager Sunil Verma provided information on the massive increase in the traffic of devotees, saying, “On average, 30 to 40 lakh devotees thronged the temple every year before the establishment of KV Dham. Immediately after the opening of KV Dham, an attendance of 7.35 million devotees was recorded at this shrine in the last year alone. Kashi Vishwanath Temple gets a makeover It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area from 2,700 square feet to 5 lakh square feet as part of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project worth Rs 900 crores. The BJP-led government has established direct connectivity between the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the River Ganga through the ghats of Jalasen, Manikarnika and Lalita. In June 2022, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple got a makeover with the gold plating of the lower part of the Shikhara Temple and the door frames. According to reports23 kgs of gold were used to decorate the lower part of the Shikhara temple. Earlier in March this year, the Kashi Vishwanath temple was decorated with 37 kg of gold. Gold was used to decorate the interior walls of the temple sanctuary. This is after an anonymous donor donated 60 kg of gold to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, of which 37 kg of gold was used for this purpose on March 1, 2022.

