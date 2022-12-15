Yuan oil and gas could threaten the dollar’s global dominance

By Alex White

A research team led by the University of Tokyo won a $5million prize from the European Union this month for finding a new way to make abundant and cheap fuel from sunlight .

In the rush to find alternatives to fossil fuels, the EU competition aimed to accelerate the development of one of the most promising new technologies of artificial photosynthesis in the spirit of promoting international collaboration on the most promising paths in clean energy.

Big potential

The technology mimics natural photosynthesis in which plants use sunlight to turn water into oxygen and carbon dioxide into chemical energy in the form of glucose.

Artificial photosynthesis uses sunlight to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. The oxygen is released into the atmosphere and the hydrogen can be used as fuel.

Artificial photosynthesis has the potential to provide a huge amount of green fuel, Professor Kazunari Domen, coordinator of the winning teams, said in an interview after the European Commission announced the prize on December 5 in Brussels.

Comprised of scientists from the University of Tokyo and Japanese energy company INPEX, the team was among 22 candidates for the fuel from the sun prize and was part of a shortlist of three finalists before emerging victorious. The two finalists came from France and Great Britain.

The contest was held as part of a global initiative called Mission Innovationwhich brings together 24 countries and stimulates research activities and investments with the aim of making clean energy universally accessible and affordable.

The prize was awarded to the winning team for its high degree of professional engineering and integration, the Commission said.

If artificial photosynthesis can be achieved cheaply, it could replace oil, natural gas and coal for all kinds of vehicles, machinery and industries, including chemicals that cannot be powered by renewable electricity.

Although sunlight is plentiful and free, many methods of converting it into fuel are too expensive – or too difficult to develop – to compete with fossil fuels.

Engine test

The winning prototype has the potential to be both inexpensive and easily scalable.

Competitors had to develop a device that used artificial photosynthesis to create enough fuel to power a small engine. The devices were run outdoors and tested for the amount of fuel they produced, its composition, and its ability to power the engine.

The winning system used photocatalysts in contact with pure water.

Photocatalysts are ultrafine particles that absorb solar energy and trigger water separation. The resulting hydrogen was then combined with carbon dioxide to produce methane, which was used to run the engine.

Because photocatalysts are a simple way to convert sunlight into chemical energy, they offer hope for making low-cost green hydrogen, said Professor Domen, a professor at the University of Tokyo and the University of Shinshu.

green hydrogen

The competition challenge was to build a fully functional prototype of a system based on artificial photosynthesis that can produce usable synthetic fuel.

Our project has so far targeted hydrogen production, but through this competition we have gained important insights into the synthesis of green fuels like methane that are more favorable for storage and transport, said Professor Domen. .

Hydrogen produced in the winning system can be considered green, he said.

Today, green hydrogen, made from renewable energies, in particular solar and wind, represents Less than 1% of total hydrogen produced, according to the International Energy Agency.

The current cost of producing green hydrogen is so high that the business is not profitable without government support, according to Professor Domen.

The priority of his teams is now to find a more efficient photocatalyst.

The winning device achieved an efficiency of around 0.6%, which means that around 99% of the energy was lost. To make such a fuel commercially viable, the catalyst will need to deliver at least 5% efficiency, Professor Domen said.

We have already found several candidate materials that can offer 5% or even 10% efficiency, he said. So I think we can do that in the near future.

Market Barriers

If successful, the team should be able to overcome remaining hurdles to commercialization within years — rather than decades — in collaboration with industry partners, he said.

One hurdle that Professor Domen is convinced to clear is regulatory.

Although the combination of hydrogen and oxygen is explosive, he said, we know how to handle the mixture safely.

Another obstacle is the development of cheap reactors and the improvement of the separation of hydrogen from the mixture.

If successful, the final production plants will include very thin containers of water and photocatalysts, which are exposed to sunlight.

About 10,000 power plants, each covering 25 square kilometres, are expected to be built by 2050 to meet a third of the world’s energy needs, according to Professor Domen.

profit outlook

Many people in the industry have told me that if they can make money, then 10,000 factories is not impossible, he said. It really depends on whether they can make money or not.

Meanwhile, as his team races to find a more efficient photocatalyst, Professor Domen says the Fuel from the Sun award will help turn skeptics of the method into supporters of it.

Most people don’t believe photocatalysts would work, he said.

This article was originally published in Horizonthe European magazine for research and innovation.

