



Baku, December 15, AZERTAC “Cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor, which has established itself as a reliable transport route, serves our common interests. We have completed an important part of the corridor with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway,” said President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan while addressing the expanded meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan, of Turkey and Turkmenistan in the city of Turkmenbashi. “We have established the entire transport route in the east-west direction by commissioning Marmaray, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Istanbul Airport, Osman Gazi Bridge and 1915 Canakkale Bridge. We must work together to make this route more convenient and speed up border crossing and customs clearance procedures,” the Turkish President said. “Abolition of ground transit and visa fees for carriers of the three countries or their maintenance at a certain level, the extension of visa periods with reductions in visa fees will contribute to a further increase in our turnover. The documents that will be signed a little later in the field of transport and customs will form the basis of our efforts,” noted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

AZERTAG.AZ :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Cooperation in the context of the Middle Corridor serves our common interests

