Court exempts Imran from hearing prohibited financing case – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Special Court for Banking Crimes on Wednesday exempted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and another leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the first information report (FIR) filed against them in connection with a case of prohibited financing.

Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen adjourned the hearing until January 5 after accepting the plea requesting the exemption of Mr Khan and Amir Kayani.

Mr Khan requested an exemption for medical reasons while Mr Kayanis’ lawyer requested an exemption as he was out of the country. PTI leaders and board members Saifullah Khan Niazi, Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman, Syed Younis and Sardar Azhar appeared before the judge.

In an FIR filed earlier by FIAs Commercial Bank Circle in Islamabad, the investigative agency had pointed out: The PTI presented an affidavit of [Abraaj founder] Arif Masood Naqvi before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stating that all monies collected in the accounts of WCL (Wootton Cricket Limited) have been paid into the PTI account in Pakistan [the] the affidavit was found to be false/forged as two other transactions were also made from WCL to two different accounts in Pakistan in May 2013.

The FIR also singled out United Bank Limited (UBL) for its alleged failure to report suspicious transactions to authorities.

Chaudhary Shahid Bashir, the Operations Manager of UBL Jinnah Avenue branch in Islamabad, facilitated these suspicious/illegal transactions by failing to report the above illegalities to the relevant authorities and also authorized an internet merchant acquisition deal, by changing the title of the account to Naya Pakistan, he added.

The FIR, filed in Islamabad, contained sections 420, 468, 471, 477-A and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read together with sections 5 and 23 of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947.

Posted in Dawn, December 15, 2022

Posted in Dawn, December 15, 2022

