Accompanying President Joko Widodo, the coordinating minister of Airlangga attends the commemoration summit

Brussels, Gatra.com – EU Memorial Summit, the summit commemorating 45 years of ASEAN-EU relations was held in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday (14/12). President Joko Widodo’s presence at the summit has significant significance given that Indonesia will assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.

President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of the partnership between ASEAN and the European Union (EU), which is based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, should contribute to an inclusive economic recovery. Inclusive, value-added development will support the resilience of a just global economy. The partnership established between the two largest international organizations in the world must also build a green and sustainable future.

Amidst a weakening global economy due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, the Southeast Asian region is an area that is experiencing fairly good economic growth per compared to other regions of the world, so the economic cooperation will certainly provide great benefits and advantages.

Citing a survey conducted by the EU – ASEAN Business Council in September 2022, it was stated that 63% of respondents said the ASEAN region was an area that offered greater economic opportunities, 69% of respondents hoped that the ASEAN market would become an area that has generated a lot of benefits globally, and 97% want the EU to speed up FTA negotiations with countries in the ASEAN region.

Indonesia also hopes for the support of the European Union for the priority agenda of the Indonesian ASEAN Presidency 2023 with the theme carried “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”. Indonesia’s priority agenda for the 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship includes rebuilding recovery, digital transformation and sustainability.

The agenda is also aligned with the priorities of the European Union linked to the issues of connectivity, digital economy, climate change and transport, combined with the concern of the European Union with the problems of the food crisis and the global financial crisis.

On the occasion of the ASEAN – EU Memorial Summit, the EU has pledged to mobilize investment funds in the Southeast Asian region of 10 billion euros through the “Global Gateway” program which will focus on the energy, transport, digitalization and education sectors. , and promote trade and sustainability.

It is hoped that EU support can support energy transition efforts in the Southeast Asian region towards a green economy and also open up greater economic and employment opportunities.

The ASEAN – EU summit this time brought together 7 heads of state from 9 countries of the ASEAN region who were invited (except Myanmar), while from the European Union it brought together 22 heads of State of 27 countries that have joined the European Union. .

On the eve of the 45th ASEAN-EU Relations Summit, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, representing President Joko Widodo, attended and delivered a keynote speech at the 10th ASEAN-EU Business Summit and Lunch C- After.

In addition to the keynote address, on the sidelines of the Business Summit, the Coordinating Minister of Airlangga also held a series of bilateral meetings with the Executive Vice-President/Commissioner for Trade of the European Commission, Mr. Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner to international cooperation, Mrs. Jutta Urpilainen, State Secretary of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hakan Jevrell and several representatives of companies who participated in the summit of EU – ASEAN companies which are engaged in maritime transport and logistics, sporting goods industry and data software.

The ASEAN – EU partnership relationship was first formalized in 1977 and institutionalized after the signing of the ASEAN – EEC Cooperation Agreement on March 7, 1980. In 2020, the relationship was transformed into a strategic partnership. The ASEAN – EU summit activity is one of many international programs that President Joko Widodo took part in at the end of this year after the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, the G20 summit under the Indonesian presidency in Bali and the APEC summit in Bangkok, all of which took place throughout November 2022 ago.

Total trade between ASEAN and the EU in 2021 reached USD 268.9 billion (an increase of 18.6% compared to 2020). The EU is ASEAN’s third largest trading partner after China and the United States. EU foreign direct investment (FDI) in ASEAN will reach USD 26.5 billion in 2021 and will make the EU the second largest source of FDI in ASEAN after China. Bilaterally, the value of trade between Indonesia and the EU in 2021 is $29.1 billion, with exports of $18 billion and imports of $11.1 billion. Meanwhile, EU direct investment in Indonesia amounted to USD 2.5 billion or USD 11.9 billion during the period 2017-2021.

During the ASEAN-EU Summit series of activities in Brussels, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Industry, Minister Secretary of State and the Indonesian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU.