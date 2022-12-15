Dissolution of Punjab, KPK assemblies: Imran Khan announces that he will announce the date of 17 – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would announce the date of dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies at a public rally in Liberty Chowk on December 17.

Addressing party workers and supporters via video link, the former prime minister said he had completed the consultation process with PTI leadership and lawmakers on the matter and would announce on December 17 the date of dissolution of the provincial assemblies and of the resignation of the National Assembly.

Separately, 125 PTI MPs, whose resignations were not accepted, will also appear before the President to ask him to accept their resignations, he added.

He pointed out that after the exit of the PTI from the assemblies, 70% of the seats will remain vacant, which will automatically lead to elections. In accordance with the Constitution, elections must take place within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies. So, after the date is announced, we will go into election mode, he added.

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not given by 20: Fawad

He felt that after the dissolution and the resignations, the situation warranted immediate general elections and that the government should announce early polls; but, he will not agree to hold the elections with fear of defeat.

Unfortunately, our corrupt and convicted leaders are the least worried about the future of our country; they were only interested in obtaining NRO-2 and plundering the national wealth, he alleged. The only concern of the leaders is that if they resign, another government would come to reopen their cases of corruption. Their interests and the interests of nations are poles apart, he added.

The head of the PTI harshly criticized former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) and accused him of giving the NRO-2 to the Sharif and Zardari families. When I was in power, the former army chief asked me to focus on the economy and not on responsibility. He also asked me to give NRO II to the opposition leaders at the time when the PTI government passed laws relating to the Financial Action Task Force. Therefore, it was General Bajwa (retired) who gave the NRO-2, he claimed. He reiterated that Pakistan needed a strong military, but that could only happen if there was no outside interference.

He criticized his political rivals saying that various books have been published internationally exposing the crimes committed by the Sharif family and Asif Ali Zardari, and advised them to sue for defamation.

He criticized the warm welcome given to the leader of the PML-N, Salman Shehbaz, on his return to Pakistan; he should tell the nation how Rs 16 billion arrived in the bank accounts of sugar mill employees. He also raised doubts about the deaths of witnesses and the investigator in the case.

Khan also lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for targeting the PTI leadership over the past seven months and refusing to hear cases against the leadership. The CEC accused Sikander Sultan Raja of having only one goal to disqualify him from politics. Who was responsible for the Toshakhana case and who detained the PTI leaders? PTI Senator Azam Swati was punished for speaking the truth, he added.

He continued that it was important for all institutions, including the establishment and the judiciary, to realize that the country’s economy was at a crucial point; we faced high inflation, unemployment and the closing of industries. Markets have lost confidence in the government, he said.

He said Pakistan was being deliberately pushed into a default, adding that the default would have an impact on national security that would affect both the common man and the institutions.

He also dispelled the impression that the PTI was seeking help from the establishment; I want to make it clear that I am not asking anyone for help; I want the establishment to be neutral to have its honor. In recent years, the distance between the establishment and the public has widened, he added.

He was of the view that the country needs a strong army which is in Pakistan’s interest and this will only happen when the army remains neutral.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

