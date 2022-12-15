‘America needs a superhero’: Donald Trump teases major announcement on Truth Social | American News





Donald Trump has teased a major new announcement on his Truth Social site.

In a 15-second clip, the former president told supporters that “America needs a superhero” before sharing a caricature of himself posing as Superman in front of Trump Tower.

The animation showed the 76-year-old ripping off his shirt to reveal a superhero costume, abs and lasers shooting out of his eyes.

After the music video and cartoon, a sign appeared saying “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY DECEMBER 15”.

Last month, Mr Trump announced his intention to run for president again in 2024, but so far there is no further idea what the teased announcement might be.

There is speculation as to what it could be, with the suggestion that he could be set to reveal his running mate or return to his favorite social media platform of Twitter after his account was reinstated following the Elon Musk takeover.

Truth Social was launched last year after Mr. Trump was ejected from Twitter following the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2020.

Mr. Trump has previously shared pop culture memes that foreshadowed sanctions on Iran by tweeting a Game of Thrones-style image of himself as well as a fan-made video set to the music from the movie Batman The Dark Knight Rises.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

2:23 Trump has officially launched a third bid for the US presidency

The former president is struggling to win support after a disappointing midterm election for many of his supporters, with several high-profile candidates he backed failing to win.

His office also found itself in hot water after being held in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena.

Adding to these headaches, Mr. Trump’s real estate company was recently convicted of running a criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities for the past 15 years, although Mr. Trump was not personally charged in this case.

