Indonesia expands central bank mandate to support stability and growth
JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday broadened the central bank’s mandate to include supporting sustainable economic growth and formalizing its direct purchases of government bonds, in legislation that critics fear could undermine the independence of the bank.
The more than 500-page bill aims to address the challenges of the digital age, improve the efficiency of the financial sector and promote financial inclusion, according to authorities.
But concerns raised by the bill, which falls to President Joko Widodo for his expected signature, include whether it could open the door to politicians joining the board of Bank Indonesia (BI) and whether the bank could come under pressure to stimulate growth.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati rejected the suggestions, saying the bill would instead strengthen the independence of BI and other regulators and insisting it would not undermine the bank’s decision-making. central.
Legislation requires a politician seeking a seat on BI’s board of directors to resign from their political party when appointed. Indrawati said existing rules required a BI candidate to withdraw from party politics only if elected to the board.
“So this is progress in terms of the professional independence of the board of governors,” she told reporters after the vote, adding that this also applied to the board of the Financial Services Authority. (OJK).
The new bill, titled “Development and Strengthening of the Financial Sector”, clarifies that BI is an independent agency and expands its mandate to include maintaining the stability of the financial system to support sustainable economic growth. Until now, its mandate was only to maintain the stability of the value of the rupee, which included the fight against inflation.
BI will now be able to buy government bonds in the primary market if the president declares a crisis, formalizing its pandemic-era bond-buying operations.
This had raised concerns in financial markets, given past instances of runaway inflation in Indonesia, that the government could pressure the central bank to buy government bonds primarily to fill the budget gap.
GROWTH MANDATE, BOND PURCHASE
BI did not respond to a request for comment. Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank already takes economic growth into account when formulating monetary policy.
From 2020 to the end of November, BI bought more than $60 billion in bonds directly from the government.
“I don’t think it’s a problem when the talk is (for BI) about keeping the financial system stable to support growth,” said Josua Pardede, an economist at Bank Permata. “That would have been a concern if the main objective was to support growth.”
Since BI’s bond-buying program would remain limited to certain conditions, markets are unlikely to react negatively to the bill, Pardede said. The rupee and government bonds were little changed on Thursday.
Barclays analysts said they doubted the change would make BI more accommodating.
“The central bank has always been deeply concerned with economic growth in addition to its inflation-fighting mandate and has never needed that spelled out, in our view,” they said in a note, adding that prioritizing stability could lead BI to focus on threats. the bank might otherwise have ignored.
Parliament had been mulling changes to how BI has operated since the pandemic began, spooking financial markets at one point with the suggestion of giving government ministers the right to vote in its monthly review of monetary policy. The new legislation abandons this idea.
The bill adds rules covering banking, insurance, fintech and digital assets. It also seeks to strengthen the governance of financial regulators, including by calling for a new oversight body for the OJK.
The law also transfers oversight of cryptocurrency trading to the OJK from a commodity regulator.
($1 = 15,620.0000 rupees)
Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Ed Davies and William Mallard
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
