Trump’s approval rating lowest since 2015 as popularity with GOP plunges, poll finds

Former President Donald Trump is now the least popular with voters since his fateful first ride down the escalator at the start of his first presidential campaign, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, as Republican and independent voters are increasingly unhappy with the ex-president as he launches a new presidential campaign and faces judicial scrutiny.

The poll, conducted Dec. 8-12 among 1,614 American adults, found that 31% of registered voters surveyed have a favorable view of Trump, while 59% view him unfavorably.

That marks Trump’s lowest approval rating since July 2015, according to Quinnipiac, and is down from the 37% who had a favorable opinion of him in July.

Republican voters also recorded their lowest approval of Trump since March 2016, in the GOP presidential primaries, though a 70% majority of Republican respondents still view him favorably (down from 77% in July).

Only 25% of independents have a positive view of Trump, which is the lowest number since Quinnipiac began tracking the issue in May 2015 and is down from 34% in July.

A 70% majority of registered voters polled do not want Trump to be the GOP nominee in 2024, although a 56% majority of Republican voters do (38% of Republicans do not).

A plurality of 47% believe Trump committed a crime with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, while 43% believe he did not.

Trump’s popularity in the Quinnipiac poll is lower than that recorded by other polls, with a FiveThirtyEight analysis showing Trump having an average approval rating of 40.2% on Saturday.

51%. That’s the share of registered voters who think Trump should be entirely disqualified from running for president based on his recent call to end the Constitution to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

In contrast to Trump’s low numbers, President Joe Biden has seen his highest approval rating among registered voters since September 2021, although only 43% approve of the job he is doing as president, while 49% disapprove, according to Quinnipiac.

The poll also looked at billionaire Elon Musks’ approval rating in light of the Tesla CEO’s recent takeover of Twitter and sparking widespread controversy for his leadership of the platform. Only 36% of respondents have a favorable opinion of Musk, though that’s more than the 33% who disapprove of him, while 25% had no opinion. Respondents were also split on Musks’ handling of Twitter, with 37% each approving and disapproving of how he handles the platform, while 25% had no opinion.

Trump announced his 2024 candidacy in November even as he saw his popularity plummet following the midterm elections. Many of the candidates he endorsed have lost their races, and prominent Republicans have pointed to Trump’s influence for the election not resulting in the red wave of GOP victories that was expected, with Democrats instead holding the Senate and winning many high-profile state races. . While Quinnipiacs polls still showed a majority of Republican voters supporting Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee, other recent polls instead found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ahead of Trump with the base of parties, and a CNN poll released Wednesday found about six in ten Republican and Republican voters would prefer someone other than Trump to be the 2024 nominee. Trump’s drop in popularity comes as the ex-president has also faces increasing legal scrutiny, with the Justice Department continuing multiple investigations into its attempts to nullify the 2020 election and its handling of White House documents that were taken back to Mar-A-Lago. Trump and the Trump Organization also face a $250 million civil lawsuit in New York for alleged fraud after the Trump Organization was previously found guilty of tax evasion in another case last week and the office of the Manhattan District Attorney has renewed a criminal investigation into Trump himself.

