Imran Khan addresses students nationwide today





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will address students across the country via video link today, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to include students in the political movement and today scheduled a video link address of Imran Khan.

The President of PTI will address students across the country at noon via video link which will be screened at educational institutions.

Khan will target students from 29 major universities and colleges in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

READ: DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLIES: IMRAN KHAN ANNOUNCES UNVEILING DATE DECEMBER 17

The political party has completed preparations to screen Imran Khan’s speech on the role of students in the development of the nation in educational centers in all provinces.

Imran Khan reveals his future strategy

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has announced that he will reveal the date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 at a key rally in Lahores Liberty Chowk.

Khan took a tough stand on the dissolution of the provincial assemblies led by his political party in December.

Imran Khan put an end to the confusion regarding the position of the PTI on the dissolution of the assemblies. The leader of the PTI held an important session with the senior leaders of the party. Sources added that senior PTI leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

READ: EARLY ELECTIONS: ISHAQ DAR TRANSMITS THE GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI

Khan said he received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the consultation time is over. Imran Khan has announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

After presiding over the session, Imran Khan announced the unveiling of the date for the dissolution of the Punjab and KP provincial assemblies on December 17. He said the PTI will hold a rally at Lahores Liberty Chowk on December 17 where he will make the announcement.

Elaborating on the future strategy, Khan said about 125 PTI lawmakers will come to the National Assembly (NA) to announce their resignation.

He said that this decision will pave the way for the organization of elections on 70% of the seats.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-to-address-students-across-country-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos