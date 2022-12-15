Even though there are often conflicts, here are President Joko Widodo’s hopes for ASEAN’s partnership with the European Union





SOREANG NEWSPAPER- Even though there are often problems in the relations between ASEAN and European Hnu like palm oil and nickel downstream, the partnership relationship should be continued. President Joko Widodo made two important remarks during his speech during the plenary session of the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-European Union (EU) summit at the Europa building, in Brussels, on December 14, 2022. First, President Jokowi called on the ASEAN-EU partnership to contribute to an inclusive economic recovery. Also Read: Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates Growing, President Joko Widodo Reminds Political Parties of This Important Thing Amid the threat of recession, the president has pushed for policies that facilitate trade and investment. In this regard, President Jokowi expressed his views on the proposed European Union regulation on deforestation, which in fact has the potential to create barriers. Indonesia would like to emphasize that inclusive and value-added development will support global economic resilience in an equitable manner. It is in this regard that Indonesia will continue to develop the downstream industry, the president said. Also Read: First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo opens Indonesian Weaving Entrepreneurial Skills Education 2022, here is the message Furthermore, President Jokowi said that only by going down can Indonesia make a leap forward in welfare and encourage more inclusive development. Second, President Jokowi encouraged the ASEAN-EU partnership to build a greener and more sustainable future. According to the president, the energy crisis is a necessity, but the energy transition must be carried out in a fair way. Read also: President Jokowi was welcomed by the King of the Belgians at the Laeken Palace, here is what he talked about I appreciate the European Union’s support for the Bali roadmap for the energy transition that was drawn up at the G20 summit last month. The ASEAN-EU partnership should mobilize financing and transfer of environmentally friendly technologies and strengthen the ecosystem for the development of new and renewable energies, President Jokowi said. President Jokowi encouraged the ASEAN-EU partnership to work together for a more prosperous and sustainable future for ASEAN, the European Union and the world. Cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, explained President Jokowi.

