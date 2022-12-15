Politics
Keith Simpson reviews ‘The Downfall of Boris Johnson’
4 minute read
Perhaps too soon to claim to be the definitive story, Sebastian Payne nonetheless delivered a well-written and serious analysis of a chaotic premiership.
Of course, with the best will of the political world, this book on the downfall of Boris Johnson comes too soon to justify its claim to be “the complete story”. But it’s a good provisional account. Sebastian Payne is Whitehall’s editor and columnist for the FinancialTimes and the author of broken heart lands, an excellent analysis of the loss of Labor seats in the North and Midlands. He was persuaded to write this book by his publishers and his sources are actually based on 40 hours of interviews with ministers, senior officials, MPs and those close to the former prime minister. Sources are also drawn from the Internet and government publications.
Payne asked each interviewee if it was inevitable that Prime Minister Johnson’s job would end in resignation or if there was an alternative narrative? This book is well written and sometimes the scenes depicted and the behavior of the participants read like a script of Monthy Python’s flying circus! Yet it is a serious political analysis that attempts to paint the roller coaster nature of Prime Minister Johnson’s post. Payne clarifies that Johnson was chosen by the Tories because he was not a cartoon Tory and had shown as Mayor of London that he could attract the votes of non-Tory Londoners. Johnson was elected leader in 2019 to deliver Brexit after the chaos of the previous four years and won a bumper election victory.
Payne shows that so few Tory MPs thought Johnson would govern conventionally, they did not expect such a chaotic premiership. If there’s one criticism of this book, it’s that it didn’t describe in sufficient detail Johnson’s chaotic record in his personal and political life over the past 20 years. It shows Johnson’s incredible self-confidence and presumption that rules and conventions applied to other mortals.
Payne credibly describes the three consecutive periods when Johnson’s Downing Street teams struggled to implement policies. The first team was led by Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings and it failed because Johnson refused to grant full power and influence to his consigliere. The second team led by Dan Rosenfield fell apart because he lacked Johnson’s confidence or the ability to rebuild the Downing Street operation during the partygate scandals. The third under minister Steve Barclay has been unable to deal with the myriad scandals or build relationships with backbench MPs.
Payne points out that throughout his tenure, Johnson was typically absent overseas during key moments of the crisis. Out of the country and disconnected, he was unable to read the atmosphere and react decisively. Payne argues that Johnson could not survive the “three Ps” that cumulatively destroyed his premiership: the Paterson affair that dealt a fatal blow to relations with his MPs; partygate, which Johnson tried to scare away; and finally the Chris Pincher case which showed his lack of judgment.
There were political successes during Johnson’s tenure, including vaccine recall programs and his strong support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, both through the use of small teams of experts.
The final days of Prime Minister Johnson’s term ended in farce with the steady stream of ministerial resignations as ministers were unable to back the racketeering leadership. Payne shows that Johnson and his main supporters accused Rishi Sunak of conspiring against him.
Johnson’s relationship with Tory MPs was contractual – as long as he won the election, they supported him; when that support crumbled, they inevitably decided he had to go.
For Tory MPs and campaigners dreaming of a triumphant Johnsonian comeback, this study is a sobering fix. I enjoyed reading this book – it was a gripping account of a few traumatic months – well worth adding to the Christmas stocking.
Keith Simpson is the former Conservative MP for Broadland and Mid Norfolk
The Downfall of Boris Johnson: The Full Story
By: Sebastian Payne
Publisher: Macmillan
