Congress denounces Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ silence on Indo-China border confrontation





Congress media and publicity chief Pawan Khera asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was avoiding a debate on the Indo-China border confrontation.

Congress on Thursday (December 15th) accused the Union government of evading a debate on the India-China border confrontation and questioned why the Modi government had shunned the issue. All India Congress Committee (AICC) media and publicity chief Pawan Khera wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on China, and whenever he spoke about it he gave a good word to the country. Khera alleged that when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he was very keen to introduce Mandarin in his government schools, a proposal which Congress opposed. He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used a Chinese company in the election, which the union government said posed a threat to Indian sovereignty. A company blacklisted by the World Bank, the United States and Europe has been awarded the contract to install smart meters in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir. The government wants the opposition and the media to turn a blind eye to the China issue. The government does not want a debate on the issue in parliament and flees. The prime minister doesn’t say anything and when he does, he gives China a good word,” Khera told a news conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra’s morning break in Dausa. “Our soldiers are brave and they want to push back the Chinese soldiers. We are proud of our army, but when the prime minister gives a clean report, how can our borders stay safe?” He asked. Khera claimed that the government had allocated land for Chinese companies in Dolera, Gujarat, to local micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units, which were vying for it. The Congress leader also alleged that Chinese companies had donated money to the PM Cares Fund and that the ruling government needed to clarify the Chinese companies’ intention behind the move. “Military experts warn government, China has renamed 15 areas in Arunachal Pradesh, one village has been colonized but why is the government silent? What is the reason for the government’s silence?” He asked. As part of the ongoing squabble in Parliament over the debate on the Chinese question, Khera said during the 1962 India–China War, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had requested a debate in Parliament and Nehru accepted it. “An MP had suggested that it should be a secret debate and should not be published in the media, but then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru refused the suggestion,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should learn from the pages of history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/congress-slams-pm-narendra-modi-s-silence-india-china-border-face-170967

