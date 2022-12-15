‘Xi Jinping was right’: China steps up propaganda as Covid cases rise | world news





As Covid-19 has raged since President Xi Jinping’s government quickly abandoned its zero-tolerance policy, the Communist Party still insists its strategy will stand the test of history. In a front-page commentary totaling more than 11,000 Chinese characters on Thursday, the Peoples Daily newspaper, the party’s main mouthpiece, called on citizens to place unwavering trust in the leaders of nations. He added that the Xis Covid Zero policy has saved valuable time in controlling the epidemic, saying that China is no longer afraid of the continued mutation of the virus. After three years of effort, we have the conditions, mechanisms, systems, teams and medicines to lay the foundation for total victory in the fight against the epidemic, the commentary said. The lengthy missive shows the difficulty the government faces in explaining an abrupt shift in policy after years of touting its approach as better than the rest of the world. The turnaround came shortly after Xi won a third term in October, with the economy suffering from repeated lockdowns in major cities and spontaneous protests calling for a change of direction. Here are some highlights: Xi’s policies were right As expected, the comment reinforced the idea that Xi’s policies have always been correct, and China’s decision to tolerate higher cases is more down to available data on Omicron rather than economic pressures and social unrest. . The article says Xi’s flagship policy, Covid Zero, protected people during the fiercest phase of the virus, while new easing policies align with a weaker variant. With the weakening of the pathogenicity of Omicron variant, widespread vaccination and the accumulation of experience in prevention and control, we have formulated 20 optimization measures and 10 new optimization measures in a timely manner to minimize the impact of the epidemic on socio-economic development. Life returns to normal The article depicts scenes in stark contrast to the reality in China. The accelerated spread of the virus has seen pharmacies sell drugs, factories lock down workers and stockpile drugs, and government work disrupted due to staff shortages. The commentary describes machines roaring in factories, people coming and going in the streets, vehicles commuting on highways and railroads, and a plentiful supply in supermarkets and malls. The earth is teeming with vitality, according to the article.

