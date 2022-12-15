Xi Jinping to address COP15 high-level segment





President Xi Jinping will address the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, on Thursday via video link. Hopes are high that China will step up its commitment and actions to protect biodiversity and build a shared future for all life at the three-day meeting in Montreal, Canada, observers said. During a speech at the COP15 Leaders’ Summit, held in Kunming, Yunnan Province, in October last year, Xi announced China’s initiative to establish the Fund for Kunming Biodiversity and take the lead in investing 1.5 billion yuan ($216 million) to support biodiversity. protection in developing countries. He stressed the need to respect nature, follow the laws of nature, protect nature and build a homeland of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. The high-level segment will take place at the ministerial level. The overall objective will be to secure the support of ministers for the final stages of the negotiations on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework and related decisions, with a view to ensuring the success of the conference, including the adoption of an effective post-2020 strategy. biodiversity framework. It will also be an opportunity for ministers and leaders of international organizations, indigenous peoples and local communities and civil society to announce significant actions and commitments in support of the Global Biodiversity Framework for post-2020. As COP15 president, China has spared no effort to lead and coordinate the process of negotiating a post-2020 biodiversity framework, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing. a regular press conference last week. China will continue to play its role as President of COP15, cooperate closely with all parties and stakeholders towards the conclusion of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework and the success of all items on the agenda. day of COP15, and to contribute to the full realization of the three main objectives of the Convention on the conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use and benefit-sharing of biodiversity, Mao said. Interests and priorities differ among the stakeholders at the meeting, analysts said, with the main differences being mobilization of financial resources, access to information on the number sequence, planning, monitoring and review. The parties worked hard to seek consensus, according to Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. “They are making progress, but there is still a lot to do,” Mrema told reporters. Rena Li in Montreal contributed to this story.

