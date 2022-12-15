Donald Trump’s war on immigration and asylum continues under Biden





The centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s immigration plan, the infamous wall on the border with Mexico, never materialized. But the physical wall has never been the only element of its war against immigrants. He and his staff still managed to erect a kind of intangible barrier at the border, constructed from a multitude of policies designed to hinder, discourage and otherwise impede the progress of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking to settle legally. in the USA.

Since Joe Biden took office, his administration has faced a choice: dismantle the blockades erected by Trump in favor of either a new system or the pre-Trump status quo; or maintain the dam for fear of what would happen if it fell. The fact that it was even a question for Biden and other Democrats shows that Trump’s most enduring political legacy has been his attack on legal immigration.

Trump and his top immigration policy adviser, Stephen Miller, have spent four years crafting as many ways as possible to limit immigration, from the so-called Muslim travel ban to the stay-in-Mexico policy. Under the latter, asylum seekers in the United States, who are protected by national and international law, were forced to wait for their hearings in immigration court in Mexico rather than in the United States. .

These policies created an ethereal barricade that caused an immense buildup of pressure on the border.

Stay in Mexico was implemented in 2019, the same year the Trump administration issued the Third Country Asylum Rule, which denied entry to asylum seekers who had not sought asylum in any of the countries they had crossed to get to the United States. created were only exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the use of Title 42, a public health rule created by Trump that allows the United States to immediately refuse asylum at the border.

These policies have created an ethereal barricade that has caused an immense buildup of pressure at the border, pressure that the Biden administration is now trying to relieve. Given the strain the U.S. immigration system was already under, after years of neglecting a militarized hardening of the border, it’s easy to assume that a sudden and massive surge in applicants would overwhelm it. (I do my best to avoid metaphors that dehumanize immigrants, likening them to floods or destructive deluges, but in this case the fluid dynamics comparison seems apt.)

But Trump’s changes are proving difficult to undo: practically, legally, and politically. Biden ordered the stay-in-Mexico policy rescinded on his first day in office, but a federal judge forced his reinstatement. It wasn’t until June that the Supreme Court finally ruled the program could be terminated, and the Department of Homeland Security began shutting it down in August.

Although Title 42 is due to end this month, the Biden administration, wary of the political mayhem that will likely ensue, has been reluctant to let him go. Republicans have been adamant that the restriction remains in place even as they avoided any other form of Covid-era pandemic mitigation and, at the same time, they eagerly awaited the opportunity to place blame. Biden for a new wave of border crossings that will happen if Title 42 ends. So until the December 21 deadline set by the court, border officials will continue to turn away asylum seekers, only delaying the inevitable.

NBC News reported on Monday that the Bidens team is considering trying to mitigate the expected increase in asylum seekers at the border by limiting who is eligible for asylum. Asylum officers would be responsible for letting migrants into the United States to seek protections if they meet the requirements of the International Convention Against Torture, a much higher bar than previously required for asylum. If they cannot meet this bar, asylum seekers will have to prove that they first applied for and were denied asylum in a country they traveled through to get to the US border.

Immigration rights advocates are already in disbelief that Bidens’ team is looking to Miller for ideas.

For those keeping track, that last part is remarkably similar to the transit ban that Miller and Trump instituted in 2019 and was overturned by a federal judge in 2020. Immigration rights advocates are already in disbelief that the Bidens team turns to Miller for ideas. If the Biden administration simply replaces Trump’s illegal, anti-asylum transit ban with Title 42, we will sue immediately, as we successfully did under the Trump administration, the attorney for the office said. ACLU Lee Gelent at The New York Times.

As the Title 42 end date approached, more migrants were crossing the border, prompting Republicans to be more critical of Democrats. But those same Republicans are unlikely to support DHS’s request for an additional $3 billion to manage the rise without corresponding investments in border security. If Republicans in Congress are serious about border security, they would make sure the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security have the resources they need to secure our border and build a safe immigration system. , orderly and humane, a White House spokesman said. NBC News.

To recap, this means that while Trump-era restrictions are about to fall, new Trump-style restrictions are being prepared to replace them. At the same time, Republicans will not support any additional resources or support to deal with the inevitable increase in border crossings. . However, they will gladly demonize migrants for their own political gain. It’s a tough place for the Biden administration, especially in the absence of real change to immigration laws meant to actually support asylum seekers.

It’s a win-win situation for Trump: either Biden keeps immigration limits in place or he risks the system being overwhelmed as those limits are lifted. Trump, who favors flashy stunts over long-term strategic planning, wanted a wall because it would be a towering, if ineffective, monument to his reign. He didn’t have that wall, but what he and Miller put up instead is proving much, much harder to break down.

