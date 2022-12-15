Biden allies chart 2024 strategy focused on Trump, even if he passes away





Joe Biden beat Donald Trump once, and Democrats are strategizing to try to beat him again in 2024 even if his name isn’t on the ballot.

Anticipating that Trump might disappear, Biden allies hope to persuade voters that the choice is the same and that any Republican successor should adopt enough of his policies to be a virtual clone of Trump himself.

Key to this approach is shining a light on Trump’s policies and worldview and forcing other GOP candidates to take a stand on whether or not they agree with Trump. One statement that stands out, from the perspective of Democrats, is Trump’s recent suggestion that parts of the Constitution could be struck down to invalidate the 2020 election results. If Democrats can show that Trump’s successors will not condemn such remarks, they can argue that Trumpism is on the ballot even if the man himself is sidelined, party strategists and Biden allies have said.

As it develops, let’s say it’s Ron DeSantis and not Trump as the Republican nominee, said Alan Kessler, a longtime fundraiser in Philadelphia, referring to the Florida governor. I don’t think it’s a heavyweight to make DeSantis a Trump.

Unusual dynamic has Democrats pondering the race of 24. As Trump’s poll numbers dwindle, party strategists begin to imagine Trump losing the nomination fight to a younger candidate without the same mountain of luggage. If that happened, Biden might be stripped of the central rationale for his candidacy: Although he is an aging candidate with mediocre approval ratings, he presents himself as a calmer and more stable hand than Trump.

If Democrats are successful in portraying the new GOP nominee as a Trump wannabe, however, they might be able to neutralize the advantage a younger, fresher opponent could bring to a race against Biden, who is 80.

Bidens allies believe voters will be swayed by comments like Trump’s Dec. 3 statement that the level of fraud in the 2020 election was so severe it allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. (A slew of court rulings and audits have shown no voter fraud on a scale that would overturn Bidens’ victory.)

Many of Trump’s statements spark outrage and then fade from view, overshadowed by something else he says is even more incendiary. But Democrats asked about the emerging 2024 strategy said they plan to make sure that particular comment isn’t forgotten anytime soon. They expect ad campaigns built around Trump’s suggestion that the Constitution, the founding document that enshrines American democracy, can be undone. (Trump released another statement on his Truth Social platform insisting he hadn’t said he wanted to end the Constitution.)

That’s the goal of Democrats and independent groups and, possibly, campaigns to not let this go unnoticed, said Democratic activist David Brock, president of Facts First USA, a group that opposes government investigations. Republican-led congresses.

I really feel and a lot of people I’ve talked to think that [Trumps remark] has definitely crossed a line and is definitely water for Democratic campaign ads and messaging.

The Democratic National Committee plans to hire staff in New Hampshire, South Carolina and other key states targeting the Republican presidential primaries. Part of their mission will be to try to get Republican candidates to take a stand on Trump’s statements, including his views on the Constitution, said a Democratic national strategist familiar with the planning. DNC communications staffers will be in place sooner than in previous presidential campaign cycles, the strategist said.

You’ll see a pretty aggressive and concerted effort to hold Republicans to account for what he says, the strategist said, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak more freely. Donald Trump’s shadow will be over the party for as long as he lives.

Republicans are betting such tactics won’t matter.

A Trump ally, former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, said he doesn’t believe Trump will face a backlash over his comment on the Constitution.

I doubt that plays a role in 2024, Gingrich said in an interview. Trump has previously denied any desire to suspend the Constitution.

Some Democratic strategists are skeptical that anyone who emerges as the GOP frontrunner could be sold to voters as Trump’s ideological twin. Trump’s personality and record as a twice impeached ex-president are too unusual to make the claim compelling, they argue. Larry Hogan, moderate Republican governor of Maryland, who has been mentioned as a presidential candidate, has denounced Trump on several occasions. Democrats tried repeatedly to tie Glenn Youngkin to Trump during the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race and failed.

Trump’s call to end the Constitution was extreme and beyond pale something we’ve never heard from a modern day former president who is also running again, said Adrienne Elrod, a strategist democrat. I don’t know if you can credibly link Trump’s call to end the Constitution to every Republican candidate or even the MAGA movement as a whole.

So far, a few prominent Republicans and possible presidential hopefuls have carefully sidestepped Trump’s comment. Outright condemnation risks alienating grassroots Trump voters. Former Vice President Mike Pence gave an innocuous answer that it is important that public officials make it clear that they will support and defend the United States Constitution.

Asked during an appearance in South Carolina whether Trump’s comment was dangerous, Pence defended himself, saying: It will be a decision for the American people in the days to come.

GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters last week that anyone who supported the idea of ​​not following the Constitution would have a very hard time being sworn in as president. Still, McConnell wouldn’t say whether he would refuse to back Trump if he won the Republican nomination.

Regardless of the political dividends, some advisers insist that addressing threats to democracy is, for Biden, a moral imperative. He has delivered important speeches describing what he sees as mortal threats to the tradition of self-governing nations.

Trump is a threat, said John Anzalone, a Biden pollster. The fact is that he has a demagogic attraction to people. He made people believe the election lie, and he can make people believe that it’s OK to reject the Constitution.

Advisers say a recurring theme in Bidens’ private conversations with historians who have studied the rise of authoritarian movements is that such threats cannot be dismissed but must be consistently and aggressively exposed.

Trump’s comment is very serious, said Ted Kaufman, a longtime confidant of Biden, a former U.S. senator from Delaware. For any other elected official I know, especially a president, that would be disqualifying. If George W. Bush or Bill Clinton or anyone else suggested that we set aside the Constitution, that would be politically disqualifying, not to mention the fact that you take an oath to uphold the Constitution when you are sworn in.

Constitutional experts are widely baffled by what Trump might have had in mind about a statement that is still visible on his social media site.

One said the idea floated by Trump echoes the constitutions of some South American countries, which have emergency suspension clauses. Nothing like that exists in the US Constitution.

It has nothing to do with anything constitutional, said Yale Law School professor Robert Post. It has to do with the end of constitutional government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/biden-allies-plot-2024-strategy-focused-trump-even-fades-away-rcna61069 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos