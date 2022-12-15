Indira Gandhi started, now Modi, Kejriwal swallowing taxpayers money for self-promotion

Do you want to know where your tax money is going? Well, earlier this week, Gov. Narendra Modi told the Lok Sabha that since coming to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party has spent Rs 6,491.56 crore on advertising. Of this amount, Rs 3,260.79 crore was shown on advertisements in electronic media and Rs 3,230.77 crore in print media.

I do not intend to single out the BJP for this spending: taken on a per capita basis, many non-BJP state governments also spent huge amounts of money on advertisements. Nor is it the first Center government to spend hundreds of millions on advertising. Moreover, from year to year, the Center has reduced its expenses in recent years.

State governments, however, continue to forge ahead. Everyone in Delhi knows that for many years Arvind Kejriwal was the city’s biggest TV star. Even when there were legal complications regarding his paid stardom, the big man continued to make television appearances, some of which featured only his back: his body had become so recognizable to viewers around town that some were maybe actually happy to see the back of him.

An RTI (Right to Information Act) response earlier this yearrevealedthat the Delhi government spent Rs 488.97 crore on advertising in the financial year 2021-22. Of this, a staggering Rs 125 crore was spent in a single month (March). Obviously they like the idea of ​​spending public money to promote themselves.

Do government ads serve a public purpose?

I mention the Central and Delhi examples because I live in the capital and see the spending first hand. But the same goes for almost every other state. Hundreds of millions of public money is spent on mundane billboards bearing the faces of chief ministers, and taxpayers’ funds are used to buy full-page (sometimes even the front page) advertisements in newspapers.

Often, there is no public objective for these ads. A Congress-led state government will spend millions on advertisements in other states on the anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth. When J. Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she plastered her face on almost every billboard and newspaper.

To be fair, some of this serves a public purpose. If a government is spending money on public health advertising (which the Center, to its credit, did during the Covid-19 pandemic), then I can understand the logic. And yes, it is often the duty of information services at the Center and in the States to publish advertisements that convey public service messages. (Although it is less clear why it is necessary to include photos of ministers in public service announcements.)

My concern is with the unnecessary advertising done primarily to promote individual politicians. You will have noticed that just before an election, advertisements featuring political leaders of states or extolling the achievements of governments start appearing with terrifying regularity. Usually the ads stop just before the model code of conduct comes into effect, but it’s abundantly clear that the government in power has used our money to try and improve their own prospects.

How State Governments Justify Huge Advertising Budgets

Many state governments offer various defenses. A common argument, not without merit, is that the Center uses photos of the Prime Minister and ministers everywhere, and government-controlled media is used to promote the Centre’s achievements. For example, I was at an airport in Rajasthan a few days ago, and the screen that showed flight schedules kept moving away from the schedules to show visuals celebrating India’s G20 Presidency; a commendable achievement but not exactly the information passengers were looking for.

State governments use this type of promotion of the centers’ achievements to justify their huge advertising budgets. How can we fight this official media barrage in the most unlikely places, they say, if we don’t place our own advertisements?

Another argument is that mainstream media (print and electronic)in the pocket of the ruling party and is so pro-government that a non-BJP party cannot get its message across through regular editorial coverage. It’s not terribly convincing, especially when it comes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose leaders first became national figures only through favorable editorial coverage and TV appearances. thrill-seeking TV shows.

Ads do not guarantee electoral success

Does any of this help? If by spending hundreds of millions of public money on advertising, political leaders could guarantee their own popularity, then they would never lose elections. And yet, ruling parties lose elections all the time, no matter how much they spend on advertising.

The best example is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She was the one who really started the trend of using public money to promote themselves. During the emergency, every city was covered with signs on which were printed banalities such as Emergency is the era of discipline. But Gandhi faced a crushing defeat in 1977.

My theory is that while these ads may make a marginal difference, governments love them for other reasons. For many ministers, this is just one big ego trip. For others, they are a way to curb sycophantic loyalty (kudos to our great leader….).

And they are also a means of punishing the media. Since government advertising accounts for a significant portion of any publication or channel’s revenue, the removal of such advertising can seriously harm the bottom line of any media house.

On the other hand, newspapers profit from the circulation of such advertisements. So they don’t complain. They fail to point out that it is only in totalitarian countries that leaders display themselves or put their pictures on the front pages of newspapers at state expense.

The truth is that the massive sums spent on this kind of useless publicity delight everyone: politicians and the mainstream media.

They do not delight us, of course. It’s our money they’re wasting. But if every politician is doing it, then what can we ordinary citizens do but watch our tax dollars gobbled up by political advertising machines?

Vir Sanghvi is a print and television journalist and talk show host. He tweets at @virsanghvi. Views are personal.

(Editing by Zoya Bhatti)