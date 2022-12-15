Turkish court sentences Istanbul mayor to prison term and political ban

ISTANBUL (AP) A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the mayor of Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, to two years and seven months in prison for insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.

The court sentenced Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and also imposed a political ban that could lead to his dismissal. Imamoglu, who belongs to the main opposition Republican People’s Party, is expected to appeal the verdict.

Critics have claimed the mayors’ trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is due to hold presidential and legislative elections in June. Polls indicate Erdogan’s approval ratings are falling amid economic turmoil and inflation at over 84%.

Imamoglu was elected to lead Istanbul in March 2019. His victory was a historic blow for Erdogan and the presidents of the Justice and Development Party, who had controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century. The party lobbied to annul the results of municipal elections in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.

Imamoglu has been accused of insulting senior officials after he described the cancellation of legitimate elections as an act of madness on November 4, 2019.

The mayor denied insulting members of the electoral council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him a fool and accusing Imamoglu of criticizing Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament .

Thousands of people gathered in front of the municipal building to denounce the verdict against the popular mayor, with cries of Rights, Law, Justice! and calling on the government and Erdogan to step down.

This decision is proof that the leaders of this country have no objective to bring justice and democracy to the country, Imamoglu said while addressing the crowd from the top of a bus. They stopped fighting honestly and bravely. They resort to all sorts of tricks to protect their order.

Opposition politician Meral Aksener, whose center-right party partnered with the Republican People’s Party in the 2019 municipal elections, traveled to Istanbul from Ankara to show support for the mayor.

It is when (governments) are afraid that they will oppress and commit injustices, she said, alongside Imamoglu. A great fear hides behind this decision.

Aksener recalled that Erdogan had been mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s and had been unfairly removed from office for reading a poem that the courts considered a violation of Turkish secular laws.

This song won’t end there, she said, repeating a comment Erdogan made at the time.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, cut short a visit to Germany to return to Turkey and lend his support to Imamoglu.

During the trial, the court heard testimony from Imamoglus press officer Murat Ongun, who confirmed that the mayor’s remarks were in response to Soylu.

Whether before or after this event, or even on May 6 (2019), when the elections were canceled, I did not hear any negative comments from Ekrem Imamoglu regarding the members (of the Supreme Electoral Council), Ongun said , quoted by the T24 news site. All his statements were made to political figures.

But in a video posted to social media, Soylu insisted the mayor’s comments were directed at members of the electoral board.

After the 2019 elections, several mayors from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, were removed from office over alleged links to Kurdish activists and replaced with state-appointed administrators.

Dozens of HDP MPs and thousands of party members have been arrested on terrorism-related charges as part of a government crackdown on the party.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.