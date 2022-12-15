Donald Trump laughed at jokes and memes after superhero announcement





Donald Trump has been mocked for vowing to make a “major announcement” while comparing himself to a superhero.

In a generally loud manner, the former president said he would make an announcement on Thursday, December 15, without giving any further clues as to what it might be.

In a post on Truth Social, he said in a video, “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!” while sharing images in which he makes the same point as he builds the ad.

The clip ends with a mock-up image of Trump opening his shirt and jacket to show off a red suit and a “T” logo underneath, similar to Superman’s famous pose, as he stood in front of Trump Tower with lasers coming out of his eyes. .

Donald Trump waves the flag during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on February 29, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland. The former president has been mocked for vowing to make a “major announcement” while comparing himself to a superhero. Tasos Katopodis

Speculation about what Trump’s major announcement could be ranges from confirming the identity of his 2024 running mate to announcing that he will run for the White House as an independent in the upcoming election.

Elsewhere, a number of social media users ridiculed the former president for the over-the-top announcement and what it could be, while comparing himself to a comic book hero.

Filmmaker and writer Andy Ostroy tweeted while sharing an image of Trump’s superhero image: “Trump looks absolutely bonkers in this ridiculously delusional post. Worse are the brainwashed fools who belong to this crazy cult of bats who see this fat old fat dude as a superhero…”

Rich Campbell, a writer who describes himself as a former Republican, joked that Trump’s big announcement would be “Kari Lake is expecting my baby!” in reference to the GOP candidate for governor of Arizona that the former president endorsed midterm.

Author Tomi Ahonen also suggested a number of ridiculous possibilities as to what Trump’s announcement could be, which are loosely based on ideas Trump put forward during his tenure as president.

“He traded Puerto Rico to Denmark. To receive Greenland,” Ahonen tweeted.

“Then sell Alaska to Putin, move Alaskans to Greenland, rename it Trumpaska. Swap Hawaii for Iceland, rename Iceland Ivankaland.

“Exchange Guam for Thigh Land* [*imaginary] Send Eric over there.”

Donald Trump’s major announcement

He traded Puerto Rico to Denmark to receive Greenland

Next sells Alaska to Putin, moves Alaskans to Greenland, renames it Trumpaska

Swap Hawaii for IcelandRenames Iceland Ivankaland

Swap Guam for Thigh Land *Send Eric there

*imaginary https://t.co/YNhohACzV4 pic.twitter.com/6NY8R7GeXi

— Tomi Ahonen standing with Ukraine (@tomiahonen) December 14, 2022 Homelander comparisons

A number of people have suggested that Trump is starting to look like Homelander from the hit Amazon Prime series The Boys.

In the show, Homelander is shown to be beloved by American audiences as a Superman-esque hero, complete with an American flag cape and red white and blue uniform.

However, under the public facade, Homelander, played by Antony Starr, is actually the show’s main villain who uses his superpowers, including laser eyes, to regularly murder civilians.

In season three, The Boys seemed to directly suggest that Homelander is being influenced by Trump as the villain embraces his newfound far-right support, which stems from Homelander having a relationship with a former Nazi-turned-superhero called Stormfront, in order to strengthen its influence and power.

Eric Kripke, writer for The Boys, even joked “come on. He makes it too easy”, while tweeting images of Trump and Homelander both shooting lasers out of their eyes.

“It seems inevitable that Trump will eventually post a photo of his head on Homelander’s body,” tweeted Zack Beauchamp, Senior Correspondent at Vox.

John Law, arts and culture writer for the Niagara Falls Review, added, “Trump’s idea of ​​a superhero is Homelander from ‘The Boys’.”

Twitter user Fred Parass wrote: “When you thought it couldn’t get any weirder: Donald Trump is Homelander IRL.”

Trump has been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-major-announcement-superhero-homelander-1767356 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos