Republican who urged Trump to declare Marshall Act only regrets misspelling | Republicans





A Republican who urged the Trump White House to declare martial law to prevent Joe Biden from taking office has only one regret: that he misspelled martial.

The text from Ralph Norman of South Carolina to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, was delivered to the Jan. 6 committee by Meadows and revealed by Talking Points Memo.

On January 17, 2021, 11 days after the deadly attack on the Capitol and three days before Bidens’ inauguration, Norman wrote: Mark, seeing what is happening so quickly and reading about the Dominion lawsuits trying to stop any meaningful investigation, we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic!! Our LAST HOPE invokes the Marshall Law!! PLEASE INVITE THE PRESIDENT TO DO IT!!

No response from Meadows has been revealed.

On Tuesday, a HuffPost reporter asked Norman about the post.

Norman said: Well, I misspelled martial.

He added: I was very frustrated then, I’m frustrated now. I was then frustrated with what was happening at the Capitol. President Biden was in his basement all year. Dominion raised all sorts of questions.

The Bidens basement reference was largely the Democratic candidates’ decision to stay off the campaign trail in 2020, the year of the Covid pandemic.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed major lawsuits, including against Fox News, over allegations that its machines were involved in voter fraud.

Trump insists his loss to Biden by more than 7 million votes and by 306-232 in the Electoral College was the result of voter fraud. It was not.

Norman was among 147 House and Senate Republicans who opposed results in key states even after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, a riot now linked to nine deaths.

Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection, a case that was underway when Norman texted Meadows.

According to CNN, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right Georgia MP, also texted Meadows on Jan. 17, writing: In our private member-only chat, many say the only way to save our Republic is for Trump calls for Marshall’s Law. .

This week, Greene said if she and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon had organized the Capitol Riot, we would have won. She also said the rioters would have been armed.

According to the Congressional Research Service, law and order crises, real and potential, often evoke comments about a resort to martial law.

While some ambiguity exists regarding the terms of an establishment of martial law, such a prospect nonetheless disturbs many Americans who cherish their freedoms, expect civilian law enforcement to prevail, and support control. civilian of the military authority.

CRS also claims that since World War II, martial law has not been ordered or endorsed by the President in any region of the United States. Federal troops were sent to nationwide localities experiencing unrest or rioting, but in these situations the military remained subordinate to federal civilian leadership.

On Tuesday, Norman told HuffPost: I was frustrated at the time with everything that was going on. It was a private text between a friend and me, nothing more, nothing less.

On Wednesday, the White House issued a reprimand.

Plotting against the rule of law and subverting the will of the people is a disgusting affront to our deepest principles as a country, said Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

Referring to Trump’s slogan, Make America Great Again, Bates added: We must all, regardless of party, stand up for mainstream values ​​and the constitution, against dangerous, ultra-Maga conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/14/republican-ralph-norman-marshall-law-misspelling-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos