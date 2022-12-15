All over the world, new technologies are transforming our societies and, in particular, the practice of politics. Politicians are increasingly bypassing mainstream media by building their own mass audience on social media, while citizens and activists express their opinions and political communities online.

These trends have become evident in Indonesia, a large developing country in Southeast Asia with a population of 277 million. After welcoming the G20 Summit in Bali in November, amid a faltering post-COVID global recovery and growing conflict between the West and Russia and China, now may be the perfect time to examine how technology and politics interact in the largest democracy in the Islamic world. Indeed, promoting digital transformation is one of the country’s G20 priorities.

Indonesian politics goes digital

Indonesia’s rapid democratic transformation began with the fall of the nation’s military dictator, Suharto, in 1998. Indonesian politics since then have featured regular elections and mostly peaceful transfers of power. Decentralization measures have given Indonesian provinces and municipalities the power to lead directly elected local leaders.

The court politics of dictatorships centralized in the capital Jakarta, with everyone else as passive spectators, has thus been replaced by a surprisingly dynamic and diverse political landscape at all levels of society and in different territories. Indonesians are proud of their country and, with annual GDP growth typically exceeding 5%, they are confident that their children will outlive them. Corruption and maladministration, however, remain widespread challenges.

The digitalization of Indonesian politics has amplified the country’s democratic tendencies. In effect, internet penetration is high and there are now around 191.4 million social media users in the country, more than two-thirds of the population. The use of social media has increased dramatically in much of Asia, with Hootsuite estimate Indonesians spend on average more than three hours a day on social media.

Joko Widodo, the country’s president, who came to power as a foreigner in 2014 and was reelected in 2019, maintains a strong social media presence with nearly 50 million followers on Instagram and 19 million on Twitter. Local and regional political leaders have also been able to amass massive social media followings and the weight that goes with it.

For activists and ordinary citizens, the political use of Internet media is as diverse as Indonesian society. Progressives are using social media to challenge the country’s traditional norms on LGBTQ issues. Environmental activists denounce deforestation and the dumping of plastics in the sea, and Islamic groups recruit new members via a well-crafted online messaging service.

Censorship in Indonesia: a variable social and political reality

However, there are limits to what can be said online in Indonesia. This is partly determined by social pressures and the uneven application of censorship and blasphemy laws by national and local authorities and courts.

You can go to jail or be forced to pay huge fines for criticizing the operation of a hospital or a local public figure, said Patrick Ziegenhain, professor of international relations at President University in Cikarang, Utah. West Java. That’s why you have to be careful what you say, but the application is rather selective and a bit random.

The more religious elements of Indonesian society often take the lead in enforcing social norms. In one case, popular bar chain Holywings got into trouble for a special promotion offering a free bottle of gin for men named Muhammad. This use of the name of the Prophet of Islam aroused the indignation of many Muslims.

In 2019, President Joko Widodo chose Maruf Amin, a conservative cleric, as his vice-presidential running mate. This month, the country adopted a new criminal code which activists say poses a threat to women’s and LGBT rights. At the same time, the activities and expression of more radical Islamic groups may be severely restricted, as may those of separatist movements in territories such as the island of Papua and the province of Aceh.

As in the West, there is sometimes a conflict between liberal rights and majority democracy. As the Bertelsmann Foundations Transformation Index entry for Indonesia has Noted:

[T]high levels of support for democracy [in Indonesia] apparently to come up against simultaneously strong support from non-democratic positions. For example, in a September 2019 survey, 52% of Muslim respondents opposed the idea of ​​a non-Muslim becoming governor. Indeed, for many conservative Muslims, a greater role for Islam in the organization of the state is not only compatible with democracy, it is, for them, intrinsically required by democratic values, given Muslims are the largest religious group in Indonesia.

Political use of social media

Citizens’ use of social media for political purposes is often superficial. Many young people get most of their news from social media and can be too trusting of what they come across. Others may simply not want to voice critical opinions online.

Sometimes there is not enough critical thinking among young people in Indonesia, says Max, a recent university graduate in political science. Critical thinking can be seen as too provocative and therefore looked down upon. There is a strong conformist culture and not everyone has the courage or self-confidence to oppose it.

How social media is changing our world

READ MORE

Social media buzzers, local influencers, can gain large audiences and sometimes make political commentary. Public figures can, rightly or wrongly, attract negative attention and be beset by hordes of critical commentators online.

So far, Indonesia’s digital transformation does not appear to have led to the intense social and political polarization seen in many Western countries. As elsewhere however, Indonesian life will continue to be transformed by the adoption of new technologies in many areas.

This is especially true as Indonesia is a very tech-friendly society. Earlier this month, Ridwan Kamil, Governor of West Java, took to Twitter to highlight his province’s promotion technology in agriculture: motorbikes are used to plant rice and drones to spray pesticides or liquid fertilizers.

Technologies empower us but are arguably morally neutral and can be used for good or ill. Around the world, how we use new technologies will determine whether they make our societal problems worse or whether we can transition to sustainable societies and maintain our social cohesion.

