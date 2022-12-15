The conventional wisdom after the two major populist uprisings of 2016, the UK’s referendum vote to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as President of the United Stateswas it little or none, of their respective supporters would have changed their minds. Contrary to the classic conception of populism as ephemeral protest, this vision insistedvotes for Brexit and for Trump reflected a deep and lasting conflict over identity.

Six years later, the argument seems less convincing. In America’s recent midterm elections, Trump’s Republicans clearly underperformed, and in Britain public regret over Brexit or Bregretis has become a major theme in politics and life. national. Like the UK is engulfed by a wave of strikes by paramedics, nurses, rail workers and others who has been dubbed a new winter of discontentgreater disaffection emerged.

When Britons are asked whether they think the Brexit narrow majority vote of 5,248 was good or bad, the share of those saying it was bad soared to a record high of 56 percent, while the share saying it was the right decision fell below a third of respondents. Given the relative stability of Brexit enthusiasm after the Conservatives’ landslide victory in the December 2019 election, when Boris Johnson triumphed with a promise to make Brexit happen, the recent drop in approvals to leave Europe is austere. Believing in Brexit has become a minority quest.

Ask voters how they think Brexit is being handled, and about two thirds now say wrong. Ask them how they think Brexit went, and only One out of five say well; nearly two-thirds say not well. And ask them how the reality of Brexit compares to their expectations, and seven out of 10 now say it went as badly as they expected or worse than they expected. I do not regret anything? Not really.

This creeping sentiment from Bregret helps explain why Britons have also become more supportive of what is still inexpressible from political leaders in Westminster: that the country should consider joining the EU. Neither of Britain’s two major parties backs this, and neither is committed to offering what would be the country’s third referendum on EU membership, after 1975 and 2016. But if you ask people today how they would vote in such a referendum, an average 57 percent say they would vote to join. In the past year alone, there have been a 10 point swing towards reintegration into the EU.

Read: The endless Brexit crisis

What explains this reversal? The first factor is the sheer pressure of demographic changes sweeping through the British electorate. Just as the 2016 result caught the establishment off guard, the submerged divides beneath the opinion polls suggest big shocks to the status quo are happening again.

The mood is changing not just because some Britains Leave voters have turned into Rejoiners, but the number of actual converts is modest. Less than One out of five Brexiteers admit buyers’ remorse. Far more significant is the fact that the people who chose not to vote in the original referendum, and the young people who were too young to vote in 2016 but are now flooding into the electorate, are strongly against Brexit.

Among Gen Z 18-24 year olds, who came of age during the populist turmoil marked by the rise of Trump in the US and Johnson in the UK, as well as the protracted and polarizing Brexit deadlock in Parliament , no less than 79 percent say they would vote to join the EU. (This is a view shared by only 24% of older Britons.) For these Zoomers, only 2 percent whose intention is to vote Conservative in the next election, this opposition to Brexit is just one aspect of an emerging progressive identity, which also emphasizes climate change and social justice, as well as supporting immigration, greater diversity, etc. assertive anti-racism.

Like their Gen Z counterparts in Scotland, 73 percent who back Scottish nationalist Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s call to leave the UK and join the EU, Zoomers elsewhere in the UK seem convinced Brexit was a historic mistake. And according to the latest YouGov polla majority of every age group under 65 in the UK now thinks this way.

Bregret is also fueled by voters changing assessments of its costs and benefits. The initial vote for Brexit was driven by the belief that leaving the EU would allow Britain to regain sovereignty over Brussels, reduce immigration and, according to the Leave campaign slogan, regain control of the borders and the security of the country. But since the referendum, voters have seen Brexit become entangled in a succession of crises. Even though Brexit was not their main cause, the harsh reality is that it has become the blameworthy backdrop to the post-pandemic economic malaise of low growth, runaway inflation and the misery of the cost of life.

Read: For Britain’s Tories, the answer is still Margaret Thatcher

Instead of paving the way for a vibrant, high-growth, low-tax economy in the most stimulating version promised by the promoters of Leaves, Britain is reborn as Davos-on-ThamesBrexit is now associated by many with the opposite: a low-growth, high-tax economy. Worse, the country is crippled with debt, its industry is stuck in a cycle of low productivity and its borders are overwhelmed by uncontrolled immigration. The British are about to see the biggest drop in living standards on record, and their economy is set to lag behind those of most major world powers.

Britain’s status as the sick man of Europe in the 1960s and 1970s was originally instrumental in persuading the country to join Europe. If the UK continues to lag behind its competitors, this benchmark effect of disparaging comparison will only strengthen Bregret in years to come. This effect is already clear. Brexiteers will say that leaving Europe was never really about economics but about sovereignty and identity. This was certainly the case in 2016, but in 2022 the economic downturn is undermining support for their cause.

According to my colleague Sir John Curtice, voters have not, overall, become more positive about what they see as the main benefits of Brexit, such as Britain’s success in developing its own COVID vaccine program -19, and its ability to control its own affairs and respond decisively to the Ukraine crisis, but they have become more gloomy about what they see as its downsides. Contrary to their attitude a year ago, they have become more convinced that Brexit is hurting their wages, the national economy and the National Health Service.

The Conservative governments’ disastrous experience with Trussonomics, Liz Truss’ radical economic project during her 44-day tenure as Prime Minister, has not helped. Although his neo-Thatcherite vision of the Liberal outgoing of Brexit in Britain increases bonuses for bankers, deregulates financial services, cuts taxes for high earners and liberalizes immigration of the united conservative elites out of Europe and their donor class, it did not appeal to most mainstream Brexit voters.

Read: Liz Truss parody becomes British humiliation

If you had asked these voters in 2016 why they voted to leave the EU, few would have told you it was because they wanted to deregulate the financial sector, see a net increase in migration towards more than 500,000 per yearhigh incomes, and cause the government to lose control of the British borders (more than 44,000 migrants and asylum seekers come this year in small boats from France).

Few of the older, college-educated, blue-collar voters who flocked to the Tories after 2016 want to fulfill the Davos class dream of a finance-led economic powerhouse centered in London. The growing divide between how Tory elites view Brexit and how the working-class voters they won away from Labor in 2019 view Brexit also fuels Bregret. Many of these voters have been let down by a Conservative party they see as showing them little consideration. Since Johnson’s emphatic victory in the election three years ago, his parties have backed among Brexit voters crashed about 30 points.

To read: What is Boris Johnson for?

The loss of these former pro-Brexit voters creates a profound challenge for the Tories, who have completely reshaped their party around one side of the Brexit divide while alienating much of the rest of the country. What started as a masterclass in how a center-right party can tap into a major political realignment has turned into a cautionary tale in how a party in power can alienate its own voters. The Conservatives’ mishandling of Brexit and their hemorrhagic electoral support are paving the way for a return of what the 2016 referendum was supposed to eliminate: domestic populism.

Johnson’s initial success was partly rooted in winning over three-quarters of the people who had previously supported Britain’s populist chief and Trump ally Nigel Farage. But today the failure of Tory governments to curb immigration, police Britain’s borders and improve the lives of non-London Brexiteers is creating space for another populist revolt in British politics.

Read: The rise and fall of Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage

In recent weeks the Reform Party, a Farage-aligned party, has climbed in the polls to 9%, a level of support for a rival third party that would guarantee the Tories losing the next general election. Many other 2019 Conservative voters tell pollsters they don’t know who to support or prefer none of the above, again leaving them vulnerable to a plausible demagogue like Farage.

Whether they identify with the right or the left, many Britons could at least agree that the apparent Brexit resolve has killed populism. But as disillusion grows with what achieving Brexit meant, the assumption that Britain’s populist spasm has passed no longer seems so certain.