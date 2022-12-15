For some Republicans, Donald Trump still wins over the Democrats





My liberal friends, if I even need to tell you, despise Donald Trump. Not exactly the latest news. But a growing number of my Conservative friends also want him gone. They like his politics, they tell me, but they are going through something akin to a change of heart. In other words, they don’t like him anymore.

Still, more than a few Republicans have said that if he were the GOP’s nominee for president in 2024, they would vote for him again. That tells you all you need to know how much they hate what has become of the Democratic Party which, to them, is a collection of hypersensitive woke progressives who care more about pronouns than rising violent crime, and who tell each other that the mess along our southern border is a story made up by Fox News. They see Democrats as caring good, but caring about all the wrong things.

In other words, they see the Democratic Party, to use the phrase used by the pollsters, as not caring about people like me. And so, when you think like that, Donald Trump isn’t such a bogeyman after all.

Except he is. And not just because the only thing he seems to be good at is losing. It cost Republicans the House in 2018, the presidency in 2020, the Senate in January 2021, and the Senate runoff in December 2022. As for that red wave Republicans predicted for the November midterms, that doesn’t s never happened largely because trump endorsed more than a few really bad candidates just because they said nice things about him, and almost all of them lost unless they ran in red states deep.

The main reason a growing number of Republicans are questioning their ties to Trump is that he clearly does not have the character to be President of the United States and he has proven it time and time again.

So what must Trump do to get people like my conservative friends finally saying, I’ve had enough? Is dining with Nazi sympathizers enough? How about calling for the removal of all rules, even those found in the Constitution? Does this cross a line for Republicans?

Here is what he recently wrote on Truth Social: So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw the results at you of the 2020 presidential election and do you declare the JUST WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! He also wrote: UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!

Alcoholics have their facilitators, their supposed friends who don’t have the courage to say Stop! Trump also has enablers; unfortunately, they still make up a significant portion of the Republican Party. Some supporters appreciate his combative nature, his no-prisoners approach to politics. Some adhere to his illusions about stolen elections. And some, like my friends, just see it as better than what the other team has to offer.

Yes, there are plenty of reasons why Republicans should run away from what the Democratic Party has become as quickly as possible, but running to Donald Trump is not the answer.

There will likely be plenty of thoughtful Republicans who challenge Trump in the 2024 primaries, and who will give my friends a real choice: a candidate with conservative values ​​who won’t drive the crazy train to Loserville, one who doesn’t alienate moderate voters and give the Democrats another victory.

It’s not 2018 or 2020 anymore. After all the reports about his role in the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill, it’s no longer enough for Republicans to fall back on what they’ve said before about how they love his politics. It’s not about Trump’s policies, not now, anyway. It’s about Donald Trump.

Before 2024, he could do something even wilder than anything he’s done so far, something that will knock him down for good. Maybe the hell invites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago for a 4th of July picnic. We never know. But I’m not betting on Trump hurting himself. It depends on my Conservative friends and the millions of other like-minded Conservatives. They are the only ones who can ensure that Trump never sees the inside of the Oval Office again.

I feel that things are changing, that old friends are moving away from him. And a new poll seems to back up my suspicions. The USA Today/Suffolk University poll finds that 61% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want someone other than Trump but a candidate who embraces Trump’s policies to win the GOP nomination. But 31% still want Trump to be the GOP nominee in 2024.

So there is hope. Still, 31% is a lot and in a crowded field, it’s probably enough to win Trump’s GOP nomination. As long as so many Republicans stick with him, we may all be stuck with him.

Bernard Goldberg is an Emmy and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University award-winning writer and journalist. He was an HBO Real Sports correspondent with Bryant Gumbel for 22 years and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News and as an analyst for Fox News. He’s authored five books and posts exclusive weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&As on his Substack page. Follow him on Twitter @BernardGoldberg.

