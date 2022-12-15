Relaxed COVID rules and deadly mobs mark the year in Asia





Natural disasters and mob-related tragedies have claimed hundreds of lives in Asia and eclipsed the COVID-19 pandemic, with most countries easing or completely lifting strict restrictions from the previous two years. Even China, the last major country to attempt to control transmission of the virus through a zero COVID strategy, has relaxed tough rules that have sparked rare public protests.

Political unrest has hit debt-ridden Sri Lanka, where protesters broke into the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and forced him to resign after he fled abroad. He then returned to the country under a new leader, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who negotiated a bailout with international lenders conditional on sweeping economic reforms.

Japan was shocked by the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign rally on July 8. The suspect cited Abe’s ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church, whose ties to the ruling party have caused major headaches for new prime minister Fumio Kishida. . In Seoul, 156 young revelers were crushed to death when more than 100,000 people flocked to the city’s popular nightlife district for Halloween celebrations, the first since the country’s strict COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. . Earlier in October, at a football match in Indonesia, police fired tear gas after fans spilled onto the pitch, sending people rushing to exits, some of which were locked, and causing a crash that killed 135 people. Also that month, the collapse of a recently repaired suspension bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat killed 134 people as hundreds celebrated the Hindu festival season. In November, a shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing 334 people and injuring nearly 600. And in Thailand, the country’s deadliest massacre left 36 people dead when a fired policeman stormed a rural day care center and slaughtered mostly preschoolers.

China entered the year as host of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, with participants and guests sequestered in a bubble under strict COVID-19 rules. But the country’s pandemic approach, which seeks to isolate every infection at huge cost to the economy and freedom of movement, crumbled when thousands of people took to the streets of major cities to protest restrictions. and call on leader Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down. . The party responded with a massive show of force and an unknown number of people were arrested. The government under Xi, which granted itself new powers as a potential leader of China for life, eased measures and signaled it would tolerate more cases without quarantines or travel or business closures as ‘it’s ending its zero-COVID strategy, even as cases rise and threaten to overwhelm healthcare resources.

