Trump’s ‘major announcement’ sparks speculation over VP pick and trial





Former President Donald Trump’s mysterious “major announcement” is sparking speculation about what he may be about to release later this week.

On Wednesday, Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account with the caption, “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I’ll be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!”

The video features a cartoon of Trump in front of Trump Tower while ripping off a costume to reveal a superhero costume with a letter “T” as laser beams shoot out of his eyes.

Trump did not say when or where the announcement would take place. Although he revealed little about the Dec. 15 announcement, netizens were quick to guess what the former president had planned for Thursday.

“Trump will make a ‘major announcement’ on Thursday? Will he announce the candidacy of a third party? Candidacy of the Speaker of the House? His running mate?” tweeted conservative commentator Todd Starnes.

“I feel like Trump heard something from his lawyers that something is going to happen this Thursday or Friday and so he wants to make a huge announcement before that,” one user suggested.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump teased a major announcement for Dec. 15, 2022. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Others have speculated that Trump could announce a running mate for his 2024 presidential campaign, which he launched less than a month ago. Prior to the 2024 announcement, Trump also cryptically teased a “really big announcement.”

“So is Trump going to choose Kari Lake to be his vice president tmrw…?” mused one Twitter user.

“Any idiot can guess he’s about to call @KariLake his VP,” another added.

While it’s unclear who Trump will choose to run as his vice president for his 2024 campaign, Politico reported last month that Trump would pick a running mate “from three general candidate paths: women, conservatives from color or a trusted advisor”.

While some have suggested that Trump would pick Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, the Conservative Brief also reported that the former president is considering Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as chair of the Republican Governors. Association. Other media also brought up the names of Representatives Majorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik.

On Wednesday, some Twitter users also suggested that Trump could select MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been positioned as a strong contender to Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

“Trump needs to do something because the support he enjoys in 2024 is lower than ever. Announcing DeSantis as the VP pick could be just what he needs to revitalize the campaign,” one user said.

Others speculated that Thursday’s announcement could mark Trump’s return to Twitter.

Last month, the social media platform, under the new management of tech billionaire Elon Musk, reinstated Trump’s suspended Twitter account after a narrow majority of users voted to lift the ban. existing on the account of the former president. Trump had previously been banned for inciting violence related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

However, Trump said he had no interest in returning to Twitter and planned to stick with his new Truth Social platform, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter.

Newsweek contacted Trump for comment but did not hear back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trumps-major-announcement-sparks-speculation-vp-pick-lawsuit-1767204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos