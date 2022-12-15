PM Modi addresses the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]Dec. 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural office of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, according to an official press release.

The year-long global celebrations culminated in ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav’ organized by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibaug, which is the global headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and runs from December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023, in Ahmedabad , with daily events, themed exhibits and thought-provoking pavilions, according to an official press release.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister began his remarks by saluting Pramukh Swami Maharaj and welcoming everyone to this momentous occasion. He conveyed his sense of the presence of divinity and the greatness of resolutions and pride in heritage.

He said, “You can see all the colors of India at the venue.”

The Prime Minister thanked all the Saints for their efforts to give prominence to their powers of imagination for coming up with this magnificent convention.

He said this great event would draw the world in and inspire and impact generations to come.

“I want to thank the saints and seers for thinking of a program of this nature and on such a scale,” he added.

Calling Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj a father figure to him, the Prime Minister said people will come to pay their respects for this ongoing event. He also mentioned that the UN also celebrated the centenary celebration which proves the eternal and universal significance of India’s spiritual tradition and thought.

Emphasizing the emotion of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which was established by the great saints of India including Swami Maharaj who spread it even further, the Prime Minister said that Ved’s trip to Vivekananda can be observed today during this centenary celebration.

“One can witness India’s rich holy traditions here,” he said.

The Prime Minister further remarked that our holy traditions are not just limited to spreading culture, belief, ethics and ideology but the saints of India have united the world by emboldening the feeling of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

The Prime Minister grew nostalgic as he recalled his association with Swami, he said: “I have been drawn to the ideals of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji since my childhood. I never thought that one day in my life, I could meet him. It was maybe in 1981 that I met him during a Satsang. He spoke only about Seva. Every word was imprinted in my heart. His message was very clear that the supreme goal of life should be seva.

He also noted the grace of Swami who used to adapt his message to the ability of the recipient; it was the vastness of his personality, the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized Swami’s intuitive understanding of modern opportunities and his natural communication of the individual’s strength to take care of his problems. Its main focus was on the welfare of society, the prime minister stressed.

“HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji was a reformer. He was special because he saw the good in every person and encouraged them to focus on those strengths. He helped every person who came in contact with him. I can never forget his efforts during the Machchhu dam disaster in Morbi,” said the Prime Minister.

Revisiting the past when the Prime Minister was Rajkot’s candidate in 2002, he recalled that during the election campaign he received a pen from two saints saying that Pramukh Swami Maharaj asked him to sign the nomination papers using this pen.

“From then until the Kashi elections, this practice continued,” he noted.

Drawing an analogy to the relationship between a father and son, the Prime Minister recalled the time when he was working as a volunteer in Kutch when Pramukh Swami Maharaj made food arrangements for him. He also informed that for the past 40 years, he had received Kurta Pajama Cloth from Pujya Swami Ji every year without fail.

An emotional prime minister said it was a spiritual bond, a father-son relationship. He said, “It is certain that Pujya Swami Ji is watching his every move in the service of the country.”

Shedding light on his relationship with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the Prime Minister recalled that Swami Maharaj was the first person to call him after he reached Jammu during the hostile Ekta Yatra under Dr M. M. Joshi in 1991.

“The moment I reached Jammu after hoisting the national flag at Laal Chowk, the first call I received was from Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji, who inquired about my welfare,” he said. he declares.

The Prime Minister also recalled the dark period of the terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple and recalled his conversation with Pramukh Swami Maharaj on maintaining calm in these tumultuous times. This balance was only possible because of the inner spiritual strength of Pujya Swami.

Informing of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s wish to build the Akshardham on the banks of the Yamuna, the Prime Minister highlighted the vision of Mahant Swami Maharaj who was then a disciple of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

He remarked that even though people regard Mahant Swami Maharaj as a guru, the Prime Minister is aware of his devotion as a disciple to Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji.

“It was through his vision and dedication that Akshardham Temple was built on the banks of Yamuna. The millions of people who visit Akshardham Temple every year try to understand Indian culture and traditions through through its magnificence,” continued the Prime Minister.

“Go to any part of the world, you will see the result of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji’s vision. He has ensured that our temples are modern and that they showcase our traditions. Greats like him and the Ramakrishna mission have redefined the Sant Parampara. Pujya Swami Ji has played a great role in creating the tradition of service that goes beyond spiritual upliftment.”

The Prime Minister further added that Swami made sure that a saint, apart from renunciation, should also be capable and well versed. As Swami has established an institutional mechanism for holistic spiritual formation, the Prime Minister said it will benefit the nation for many generations to come.

“He never differentiated between ‘Dev Bhakti’ (worship of God) and ‘Desh Bhakti’, devotion to country,” the prime minister stressed. Those who live for ‘Dev Bhakti’ and those who live for ‘Desh Bhakti’ were ‘Satsangis’ to him. The Prime Minister said that “our saints have gone beyond narrow sects and worked to strengthen the notion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and to unite the world”.

Prime Minister Modi commented on the journey of his conscience and said he has always been associated with such holy and advanced traditions.

“In a vindictive and vengeful world like today, I was blessed to be surrounded by saints like Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj who create a virtuous environment. It was like a weary person sitting at shade of a big banyan tree. Not ‘Rajasi’ or ‘Tamsik’, we must keep moving while remaining ‘Satvik'”, concluded the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami attended the occasion among others. (ANI)