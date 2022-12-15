Politics
Russian complex: Xi Jinping’s admiration for Vladimir Putin which explains Chinese support despite everything
The old admiration of Xi Jinping for Russia there Vladimir Poutine reinforced the will of the Chinese president to strengthen ties with Moscow long-term, despite its apparent estrangement from the Kremlin as it suffers defeats in its war against Ukraine.
The pro-Russian leanings of Xi are due in part to his family and his biography, explained the the wall street journal in a detailed chronicle on the relationship between the two authoritarian rulers.
Interestingly, Xi was born in 1953, the year Mao Zedong launched a campaign to study Soviet Union as model for the Chinese political, economic and military system.
Moreover, Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxuna party revolutionary who fought alongside Mao, traveled to the Soviet Union in the late 1950s to study its heavy industry.
This deeply marked Xi’s youth and, according to historians, caused him to feel a deep admiration for the valuesthe the story and the soviet culture.
Some even speak of a russian complex of the Chinese leader. It would be so profound that the almost three decades of rift between the Soviet Union and China due to ideological and other differences could not overcome it and caused his admiration to be transferred to the Russian Federation Rising from the ashes of the USSR.
The Chinese dictator’s training made him and Putin share a similar vision of how to exercise power and restore their countries’ past glory.
After coming to power, Xi tried to change China’s leadership structure, bringing it more in line with the poutine modelreducing the the importance of the Chinese Communist Party’s powerful Politburo Standing Committee and won a historic election for a third term.
I have a personality similar to yoursXi told Putin during his first visit to Moscow in 2013. It was no coincidence that this was his first trip abroad as China’s president.
For his part, Putin said that the two countries had a special relationship. Since then, both have developed a ritual to congratulate each other on the occasion of a birthday.
Xi has boosted China’s relationship with Russia to a large extent regardless of the Russian invasion, he said. Al WSJ Sun Yundirector of the China program at Stimson Center, a Washington think tank. It is quite possible that the relationship will get closer and closer.
Economic ties between China and Russia have deepened since Moscow took Crimea in Ukraine in 2014. And they deepened after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the Chinese leader publicly seeking to show signs of distancing himself from the Kremlin.
An example of this is that in recent weeks Xi has asked his government to forging stronger economic ties con Russiaas assured by Beijing’s political advisers to the The Wall Street Journal.
The plan includes a increase in Chinese imports of oil, gas and Russian agricultural productsmore joint energy associations in the Arctic and an older one Chinese investment in infrastructure such as railways and ports, the advisers said.
Russia and China are also doing more financial transactions in rubles and yuan, rather than euros or dollars, a move that helps both protect against future sanctions and put Chinese currency into circulation. In July, Russia became the third largest yuan payment market outside of China continental, according to Swift, the messaging system used by financial institutions to process international payments.
China’s partnership with Russia has become a lifeline for Moscow, helping the Kremlin limit the economic consequences of Western sanctions and maintain its war. It also promotes a global divisiondiscouraging many developing countries that depend on China for trade from taking sides in the dispute.
As countries deepen their relationship, it is expected that Xi, 69, will visit Moscow next year, likely after China’s legislative sessions in March, according to what Russia’s ambassador to Beijing, Igor Morgulov, told reporters recently. The visit, if it takes place, marks the 40 face to face of the two leaders.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry told the WSJ that Beijing and Moscow will continue to conduct exchanges at all levels.
However, Xiwhich continues to need Western technology and closer ties with other foreign powers, has attempted to publicly moderate relations with Russia to avoid provoking a collective Western reaction, according to foreign affairs analysts and Beijing government advisers consulted by the WSJ.
A like, Xi Jinping has never lacked his support for Russia. A strong signal of his desire to deepen ties came shortly after he donald trump became president of the United States in early 2017. Trump’s campaign promise to improve relations with Russia has alarmed The Chinese Communist Party.
A report prepared by the prestigious Tsinghua UniversityXi’s alma mater, said Russia’s economy has no future, meaning China would gain little from a closer relationship, according to people familiar with the matter.
absurdityXi wrote on the sidelines of the report, according to those people, quoted by the WSJ.
When, shortly afterwards, the trade war Between United States there ChinaXi has turned to Russia for replacements.
Since then, trade between China and Russia has increased significantly to reach $146.9 billion last year, compared to 95.3 billion in 2014, according to Chinese customs data. This year, officials and analysts expect it to hit a record $200 billion.
The raw it accounts for half of all Russian imports from China, and Russia is increasingly dependent on its southern neighbor for electronics like broadcasting equipment and computers.
Over the yearsBeijing is also positioning itself as a partner in the development of oil projects there natural gas in the Arctic zone of Russia.
At the end of 2021, Western pressure on Chinese human rights violations and the possible boycott of the Winter Olympics led to Xi to make bold statement on China’s ties with Russiadeclaring that the association had no limits.
According to people close to Beijing’s decision-making WSJthe intention of the Chinese leader was to send a message that the Both countries were determined to confront what they perceived to be growing American threats.
Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Beijing dismissed the possibility as unlikely despite reports to the contrary.
Finally, the Russian invasion so soon after the February meeting forced Beijing to toe a delicate diplomatic line. On the one hand China did not directly condemn the Russian invasion. But on the other hand, he continues to avoid arms supplies or any other overt support for the Russian war effort, and Xi has recently told other world leaders that he opposes the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraineafter Putin threatened to do so.
Xi met Putin again in Uzbekistan in September on the sidelines of a regional summit where, according to Beijing’s political advisers, the Chinese leader wanted to vent his anger over Russian aggression in Ukraine. By reaffirming its opposition to nuclear weapons, Xi has also shown that he believes he seeks to prevail in bilateral relations.leaving Russia in a subordinate positionsaid political advisers and foreign affairs experts.
That doesn’t suggest China is abandoning Russia, but it does suggest that China sees snubbing Russia as acceptable now, said Sun, the Stimson Center expert. China’s dominance in the relationship is growing.
