The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 presidential race prematurely?





At every Republican rally, there’s a question no one dares to voice: Will former President Trump drop out of the 2024 presidential race?

After Trump largely dismissed the low-energy presidential ad on Nov. 15, the first month has been campaign hell.

At the starting gate after the midterm elections, Trump was directly blamed for the GOP’s failure to take control of the Senate and why the much-vaunted red wave stayed off. Then headlines exploded after he dined with celebrities in love with Nazis, racists and white supremacists, followed by his haphazard call for the termination of the Constitution’s election rules that benefited him.

Pile on the Justice Department appointing a special prosecutor to investigate events before and during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in connection with the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal. Then add a host of legal setbacks after numerous political and business decisions.

Moreover, the first month saw major donors jump ship and the stratospheric rise of a young rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), a Trump sidekick. Now, the reality show of Trumps 2024 campaign is stranger than fiction, but the political reality is reflected in the downward trajectory of his polls.

On Tuesday, The Hill reported a USA Today-Suffolk University poll showing DeSantis beating Trump, 56% to 33%, among Republican and GOP-leaning primary voters in a hypothetical matchup. Additionally, only 31% of Republican primary voters favor a Trump race.

Then on Wednesday, a Wall Street Journal poll showed DeSantis beating Trump 52% ​​to 38%. These polls and others are grabbing headlines and generating sustained media attention, eroding Trump’s position as the inevitable frontrunner.

So the average politician would ask: is the universe telling me to disband my campaign? Except Trump is no average. I’m a victim, I’ll tell you. I am a victim, he said in his presidential announcement speech. More so, he is a victim of self-inflicted injuries. But do Americans want to elect a victim as the next president?

Nevertheless, Trump is a single victim who can never lose. In his mind, he’s still a winner, which means the contest must be rigged if he doesn’t come out on top. The worst name anyone can give him is loser, which is why he made the Big Lie to cover up his 2020 re-election loss.

And what was the main reason for the January 6 attack? So Trump can go from loser to winner after the Electoral College results are nullified.

Looking ahead to 2023, what if Trump is indicted by the Justice Department (more likely daily) and the 2024 GOP nominating polls continue to boldly favor DeSantis? While Trump fears losing, what course of action does he have before the start of the primaries? Certainly not a traditional campaign withdrawal speech.

Instead, Trump could play the wrong health card and step down, a plausible excuse after turning 77 in June. In this way, Trump saves face by not being called a loser but only a victim of bodily illnesses beyond his control.

Then imagine his predictable message on social media: I was winning the nomination and would have won the general election, but my doctor says I’m at risk of (fill in the blank) and have to end my country.

The groundwork for such an announcement was laid on April 4, 2022. During an interview with The Washington Post, Trump hinted that health concerns could factor into his 2024 campaign decision, saying: “You always have to talk about health. You seem to be in good health, but tomorrow you receive a letter from a doctor saying to come back to see me. It’s not good when they use the word again.

Eyebrows were raised when Trump admitted human frailty, while skeptics saw the strategic potential for him to mix health care with political rescue.

Although Trump’s Nov. 15 presidential announcement denied playing his health card, he still holds the ace to save face if the following triple presses get too intense in 2023:

First and potentially, Trump could fight federal authorities in a multi-count federal indictment. Second, and most likely, Trump is fighting a nasty nomination battle against DeSantis. Initially, the main bench might be packed, but ultimately the GOP nomination will more likely be a two-way deathmatch.

Third, Trump must be the commanding general in the next GOP civil war against powerful forces that want a new face amid polls showing Trump could sink the GOP in 2024.

These three factors reinforce my hunch that Trump’s presidential campaign will end around this time next year.

Conversely, since Trump is known to be ruthless, narcissistic, and can’t seem to lose, many will say the prospect of him being dropped is ridiculous. But that’s the beauty of playing the health card in late 2023. Health issues, real or fabricated, could be used offensively, allowing Trump to stay in control of his undefeat if he heads into inevitable primary defeats.

More importantly, the health card protects his winning personality, allowing him to play kingmaker from the sidelines.

Myra Adams writes about politics and religion for numerous publications. She is a RealClearPolitics contributor and served on the creative team for two GOP presidential campaigns in 2004 and 2008. Follow her on Twitter @MyraKAdams.

