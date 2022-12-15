ASEAN-EU must contribute to an inclusive economic recovery





JWANT, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that the partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) must be able to contribute to an inclusive economic recovery. One of them is to simplify trade and investment. In his remarks at the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU commemoration summit (summit) in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday (14/12), Jokowi specifically criticized the proposed EU deforestation regulation because it was considered a trade barrier. “He explained that Indonesia will continue to develop downstream industries to encourage more inclusive development,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said during a press briefing which was viewed online via the Indonesian YouTube account. Presidential Secretariat, from Jakarta, Thursday (15/12). Also Read: 45 Years of ASEAN-EU, Building a Core Region of Global Economic Growth The EU is ASEAN’s third largest trading partner after China and the United States. Last year, total ASEAN-EU trade reached $268.9 billion (about IDR 4.19 quadrillion). Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) from the EU to ASEAN will reach US$26 billion (about 406 trillion rupees) in 2021. The EU is the second largest source of FDI in the ASEAN after China. “Therefore, the Indonesian President said that the ASEAN-EU partnership is very important, not only for the prosperity of the two regions, but also to face various global challenges,” Retno said. Although he said the ASEAN-EU partnership had produced a lot, Jokowi recalled that both sides had to admit that there were still many differences that needed to be resolved. “The President stressed that the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit must be the foundation of the ASEAN-EU partnership. There can be no coercion. There can no longer be one party dictating. The President also confirmed that state of mind ‘my level is better than yours‘ needs to be replaced,” he said. For decades, Southeast Asia has become economic power and should remain the center of global growth. Cooperation with ASEAN, Jokowi said, will certainly benefit the EU. Also Read: Through People’s Performances, Ministry of Communication and Information Calls on Community to Actively Support Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship In this regard, President Jokowi cited a survey conducted by the EU-ASEAN Business Council in September 2022 regarding perceptions of business in ASEAN, which indicated that 63% of respondents viewed ASEAN as the region offering the better economic opportunities. Next, no less than 69% of respondents expect the ASEAN market to become important from a global revenue perspective over the next two years. Meanwhile, 97% of respondents hoped there would be an accelerated negotiation of the Asean-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as well as FTAs ​​between the EU and ASEAN member countries. “That is to say, from this investigation, it is confirmed that economic opportunity has and always will be the story of ASEAN. The President underlined that “progressing together” must be accompanied by “progressing equitably”. The President also hopes that the European Union can continue to support the rights of developing countries to grow and progress,” Retno said. Publisher: Grace El Dora ([email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/international/316470/jokowi-aseaneu-harus-berkontribusi-pada-pemulihan-ekonomi-inklusif The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos