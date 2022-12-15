Donald Trump ‘absolutely guilty’ of crime before January 6 report released: Kinzinger





Former President Donald Trump is “absolutely guilty” of a crime related to the Jan. 6 riots, said committee member and outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Kinzinger made the comments during an interview this week, explaining how Trump pressured Justice Department officials to say the election was “stolen” and sat in the Oval Office “actively resisting pressure” to quell the rioters.

“I have to caution that I’m not a Department of Justice official. They have different levels of standards,” Kinzinger told CNN. “I think he’s absolutely guilty. And if he’s not guilty of some kind of crime, I mean, what we basically said is that presidents are above the law and that they can do anything short of a coup as long as it doesn’t succeed.”

Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger listen as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets to scorn Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald’s allies Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“[Trump] knew what was happening before Jan. 6, he pressured Justice Department officials to say, ‘Hey, just say the election was stolen and leave the rest to me,’ continued Kinzinger. “Then you look at the 187 minutes where he sat in his office, not undecided, I think undecided would probably be complementary. He was actively resisting pressure from his family and staff to prevent this from happening.”

The January 6 committee is set to hold its final public meeting on December 19 and is expected to release any criminal references from its investigation. He reportedly considered criminal dismissals for Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney John Eastman, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark.

Then, on Dec. 21, the panel will release its long-awaited final report, committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters this week. Criminal references are not binding and it will be up to law enforcement to decide whether or not to initiate criminal proceedings.

Even if the DOJ does not pursue criminal charges against Trump, Kinzinger insisted that the committee’s efforts will not have been wasted.

“Information about who is responsible is very important. Showing the American people the true nature of what happened is very important. Where I think this work will resonate most strongly is not even necessarily tomorrow,” Kinzinger added. “This is going to resonate in the history books.”

As the panel wraps up its work, newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading DOJ investigations related to Trump, including Trump’s actions surrounding the Capitol riot and coincident efforts to thwart the 2020 election. Trump, who launched his 2024 campaign last month, has denied wrongdoing and criticized both Smith and the January 6 committee for leading a witch hunt.

Kinzinger chose not to run in the midterm elections and is expected to leave Congress in January.

