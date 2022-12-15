Notebook 2022: Strict COVID protests and lockdowns put to the test in China

THE BACKGROUND: After starting 2022 by hosting the Winter Olympics in a COVID bubble , China had a difficult year. It was filled with economic challenges by maintaining and then relaxing its zero-COVID policy push back against allegations of human rights violations and in the latter part of 2022 facing unusual and widespread protests related to its approach to the pandemic.

The world’s most populous nation has also tried to balance its unease over the war in Ukraine and other nations overt interventionism with maintaining ties with Russia , Europe and the United States. Perhaps most important in the long run, he held a Communist Party congress which ended with Xi Jinping securing another term as head even as a former top executive has passed away and his era of China disappeared into history.

Here, Associated Press China news director Ken Moritsugu reviews some of the key highlights of the Chinese year and its coverage.

KEN MORITSUGU, Chief Information Officer of Greater China since 2018:

There were two story threads in China this year. One is the consolidation of power by Xi Jinping, the leader. He has always been a very strong leader since he took office. But this year it was the Communist Party Congress, which takes place every five years. And that really cemented his grip on power. She reappointed him for a third term, which breaks with recent tradition. He also named his allies to the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top leadership group. So that really sent the message that Xi is in charge of China and probably will be for some time. There was speculation before the party convention that maybe some people with other views might get positions, and that might signal some kind of change. The fact that this has not happened clearly signifies where China is heading politically.

The second common thread is that China has faced a series of challenges this year which, ultimately, are challenges for the Communist Party and for Xi. The one that has been most important is the zero COVID policy, which just recently in December began to show signs of easing, after some very unusual protests in China. Public discontent has reached such a level that there have actually been protests in China against the policy, which may have led the government to move on. But the zero COVID policy has really torpedoed the economy this year. It became more and more untenable, from an economic point of view, and the government was really under a lot of pressure, both domestically and internationally, to relax. One of the most striking things this year was Shanghai’s two-month lockdown in April and May. Shanghai is a major economic and financial capital. And that just disrupted logistics and production in China, as well as the economy in many ways.

And then on top of that, you had the war in Ukraine. China did not approve of the invasion of Ukraine. He has always advocated for peace talks and an end to hostilities, but at the same time he has not joined the United States and other major countries in condemning the invasion and then imposing sanctions on Russia. China’s failure to come out strongly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made many countries and European leaders unhappy. It was an important dynamic. China, ideally, would like to have good relations with everyone. But given today’s geopolitics, I think they are faced with choices.

Of course, it’s a bit dangerous to be very frank in China. But there is a real undercurrent, this kind of feeling in a fairly large swath of the population and politically among urban youth that China may not be heading in the right direction. And that is what is evident in these recent protests. Some of them even had slogans challenging the party and Xi Jinping, which is relatively unknown in today’s China. They’re not necessarily seasoned activists and protesters, but they’re willing to come out and make demands and see what happens. The government has not officially linked its recent relaxation of its COVID policies to these protests. But it seems like the government blinked, they kind of said, Oh, we really need to reevaluate, change direction here before we have a bigger problem with the public than we already have.

It has become increasingly difficult in recent years to tell the story of China. The environment for foreign media in China is not welcoming at the moment. This manifests itself first in the interference of the police or security forces in reporting and the attempt to prevent journalists from doing certain types of stories and certain types of reporting. But it is also manifesting among the general public, who have been fed a line that foreign media is untrustworthy, foreign media is biased, foreign media is determined to produce a negative image of China . This message has been repeated over and over again. Some people believe in it and don’t want to talk to foreign media. But the other thing that’s happened is that even people who want to talk to the media, or foreign media, you know, some of them are afraid to talk to foreign media, because you have trouble talking.

So it’s getting harder and harder to do the kind of reporting that we want to do, which is talking to real people to get their perspective on what’s going on in China. It’s hard to know: what do they think? What do they think of everything from the zero COVID policy to the war in Ukraine to the economy, their own lives, their economic hopes and aspirations and how they see it evolving? It’s always been difficult to capture this broad and open way in China, but it’s getting harder and harder.

