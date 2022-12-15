Pakistan: Imran Khan to give deadline for dissolution of assemblies at Saturday rally





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would share the final date for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on Saturday December 17 during a public rally in Lahore.

Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was addressing the audience via video link, said after consulting with party leaders and allies that he had decided to hold a party rally in Lahores Liberty Chowk where he would give the date of dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies.

In addition, members of the PTI des Assemblies Nationales (MNA) would also appear in the National Assembly to urge the President to accept their resignations. Imran Khan’s deputies left the assemblies in April after resigning in protest against the censure movement against Imran Khan.

However, the President of the National Assembly considered that their resignations had not been presented in accordance with the procedure and that they continued to be members of the Chamber.

According to Imran, after the resignation of the deputies of his party, more than 70% of the seats will be released and with the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies, the country would automatically go into electoral mode.

Once we have dissolved the two assemblies, we will hold elections in the provinces. In addition, our 123 to 125 members of the National Assembly whose resignations have not been accepted will ask the president to accept their resignations, Khan said.

Last month, Imran Khan announced that his party would dissociate itself from the current corrupt political system by quitting the KP and Punjab assemblies.

The former prime minister said the dissolution of the assemblies would pave the way for elections. The law stipulates that once assemblies are dissolved, elections must be held within 90 days. So on December 17, I will give the date and after that, 70% of the country will go into electoral mode.

They fear losing polls to the PTI and their interests and the interests of nations are opposed, said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan said it was important for all stakeholders, including the military and judicial establishment, to realize that Pakistan’s economy was at a crucial point.

There is inflation, unemployment, industries are closing and markets have lost faith in government, he said.

Imran dismissed the impression that the PTI was seeking help from the establishment. I want to make it clear that I am not asking for anyone’s help. I want the establishment to be neutral so that its position in the public eye rises, he said.

However, in the same breath, he called on the establishment to play its part in holding general elections in the country as soon as possible.

