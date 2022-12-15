History suggests this winter could be dangerous for Armenia

Othe meantime is the time of peace, or so the conventional wisdom says in the South Caucasus. This reflection is disputed this week: On Tuesday in cold temperatures, Azerbaijan reportedly again suspended gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region populated by Armenians, amid an already ongoing crisis blockade. As EU observers are due to leave the border regions attacked by Azerbaijan three months ago on Sunday, people in Nagorno-Karabakh and across Armenia are pondering the next steps of Azerbaijani dynastic President Ilham Aliyev.

But if Aliyev goes further, it wouldn’t be the region’s first winter war – and the other exception to this historical rule is instructive. Although most major hostilities in this part of the world over the past century have occurred outside of the coldest months, there is one notable exception: during World War I, at the Battle of Sarikamish, the two empires in ruined Ottoman Turkey and Tsarist Russia struggled for control of historic Armenia, which had been divided between the two. But before the battle could even begin, tens of thousands of under-equipped Ottoman soldiers froze to death.

In recent years, the memory of Sarikamish has been revived in official circles in Turkey as well as in Azerbaijan. Two years ago, when Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined his “brother Aliyevto celebrate Azerbaijan’s victory over the Armenians in a fall 2020 attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, Erdogan proudly proclaimed that “the soul of…Enver Pasha…will rejoice”. He was referring to the WWI-era Ottoman war minister who provided Turkish support for the establishment and expansion of Azerbaijan – and who previously was Sarikamish’s chief blunderer. .

In the bitter cold of Sarikamish, late 1914-early 1915, Enver was grateful to the Ottoman Armenian soldiers who gave their lives in vain to fight Russia. But when he returned to the Ottoman capital of Constantinople after this loss, he changed his mind. Instead of admitting his incompetence at dressing and housing soldiers inappropriately or dismissing German advisers’ opposition to attacking Russian troops in harsh winter conditions, Enver blamed his blunder on the Armenians who had volunteered to join the Russian forces.

The collective punishment that followed wasn’t just a tantrum. Enver dreamed of a racially pure political system of Turkic peoples, in which the Armenians, whom he called traitors, were the main obstacle. Not all Ottoman rulers were pan-Turkists. But at a time when the Ottomans were steadily losing colonies, the Armenians were the last and largest remaining Christian population in the region: an obstacle to the creation of a Turkey for the Turks. The emptied Armenian homes and farmland would also solve an urgent need, serving as housing for Muslim refugees who had just fled the Balkans.

The defeat at Sarikamish was therefore an opportunity not to be missed. In 1915 alone, well over a million Armenians – the overwhelming majority of whom were loyal Ottoman citizens despite centuries of occupation, oppression and overtaxation – were violently expelled from their former homeland in what is now eastern Turkey. Massacres spread beyond Ottoman borders, including when, later in World War I, Enver’s Army of Islam reached Baku, the capital of present-day Azerbaijan.

Pan-Turkist dreams did not materialize. But some of Enver’s fears did. His obsession with treason took an ironic turn when he fled the defeated Ottoman Empire (which briefly admitted its crimes against Armenians by sentencing Enver to death – among other architects of the Armenian Genocide), then fled the Germany, to fight for and then against the Soviets. The U-turn self-realized his paranoia: while in Central Asia, Enver and his rebels were destroyed by a Nagorno-Karabakh-born commander. It was not until the collapse of the USSR that the Turkish government repatriated his remains, giving Enver a hero’s reburial in 1996.



Russian trenches in the forests of Sarikamish, during the campaign in Armenia during the First World War. Universal Images Group via Getty

Enver’s dream of physically connecting Turkey and Azerbaijan was not realized, but the idea was not extinguished. In mid-September 2022, Aliyev’s forces shelled dozens of towns in eastern Armenia and left traces of many atrocities committed in the process of invasion. The goal? A sovereign corridor dividing southern Armenia so that Turkey and Azerbaijan can have a continuous land border. Armenia’s offer to mutually unblock all transport routes was rejected. Azerbaijan’s attack did not go unnoticed. Washington, although the United States has traditionally mediated in the conflict, has changed – however briefly – its rhetoric. Last month, USAID allocated $2 million for a “study of transport in Armenia…to strengthen peace,” an implicit US opposition to Erdogan-Aliyev’s border dreams.

Erdogan and Aliyev were not always on the same page when it came to Armenians. Both came to power almost at the same time, in the early 2000s, but with different approaches to history. In 2005, Erdogan chose cultural diplomacy to polish his international image by restoration a 10th century Armenian church. Some hoped Erdogan might even recognize the Armenian Genocide. Aliyev took a completely different path, erasure indigenous Armenian culture in the territory of Azerbaijan through the destruction of monuments – remnants of a history that its regime insists never existed to begin with.

But after surviving a 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan’s own obsession with power and history grew. He began to frequent peripheral regions, including those close to Armenia, to commemorate battles. At one of the commemorations, in 2018, Erdogan mourned Ottoman Turkish losses in World War I, saying – for the first time – that his own grandfather froze in Sarikamish.

These days, Erdogan and Aliyev are even more passionate about history for a reason: 2023 could be the most decisive year in their political future. Aliyev seems to be preparing for the succession. His wife, who is the first vice president, will automatically become president if he resigns or dies, thanks to a constitutional referendum in 2016 that also extended the presidential term limit, allowed snap elections and lowered the eligibility age. at office. , so their son, who has become more visible in recent years, could now come forward. Young Heydar showed up for photo ops in full military gear, despite skipping service during the 2020 war.

To solidify the narrative that only an Azerbaijan led by Aliyev can be secure and victorious, the elder Aliyev appears determined to reach a “peace deal” by January 1, in which Armenia would formally consent to Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and would. ceding a sovereign corridor, which would fulfill Enver’s pan-Turkist dream of connecting Turkey and Azerbaijan via unbroken land.

In the absence of a diplomatic victory, Aliyev could well seek a military one, by forcibly opening a Turkey-Azerbaijan “corridor” or by definitively cutting Nagorno-Karabakh’s only connection with the rest of the world, currently blocked by his regime. . The year 2023 has already been designated as “The Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan to honor the founder of the Aliyev dynasty, who would have turned 100 – a perfect time to hand over the presidency to the namesake grandson.

And Erdogan is preparing for an election in June. He has long hoped to make the year 2023 – the centenary of Atatürk’s founding of the Turkish Republic from the ashes of the Armenian Genocide – an even more glorious year in Turkish history. He has previously said he wants to renegotiate the Treaty of Lausanne after World War I, a Turkish diplomatic victory by 1923 standards that set aside earlier commitments to cede land. He may not be remade in Lausanne, but a winter punishment for the Armenians by his ‘brother Aliyev’ – a chance to get a different result than Sarikamish – could do the trick to energize the nationalist coalition of Erdoğan.

All of this makes this winter even more dangerous for Armenians. In addition to this week’s suspension of gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh and the ongoing blockade, satellite images suggest a military buildup around Armenia’s internationally recognized borders. Aliyev must know that his opportunities for regional opportunism are diminishing, and would do so even more if his main facilitator, Erdogan, loses the election.

Despite continuing negotiations, Armenia seems to be expecting war at any moment. But she, and the powers seeking stability, shouldn’t let their guard down just because it’s winter.

After all, after the end of the 2020 war, when Erdogan’s and Aliyev’s forces held “the most complete“Winter military exercise, near the borders of Armenia, they tested exactly 218 different types of weapons for a raison: to match the number of artillery in Sarikamish.

Simon Maghakyan is a Visiting Scholar at Tufts University and holds a Ph.D. heritage crime student at Cranfield University. He writes and speaks about the politics of post-Soviet memory and cultural erasure, and leads global conversations on the protection of Armenian heritage.

