New poll shows North Carolina Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump





Another statewide poll, that of North Carolina, shows Ron DeSantis ahead of Donald Trump with Republican voters in a still hypothetical contest in 2024.

A survey of 500 likely voters conducted this month for Axios by Differentiators Data shows the Florida governor ahead of the former president, if the two were the only candidates in the primary.

DeSantis was the choice of 56% of respondents, 35% of whom chose Trump, when “learners” were considered in the survey. Among those who say they are certain to vote, the gap is even greater: 54% for DeSantis, against only 30% for Trump.

It’s possible that some of the gravitation toward DeSantis is due to Republicans in the Trump-weary state. When asked if they wanted Trump or “someone else” as their candidate, 52% wanted the other option. But what was clear, at least in this poll, is that DeSantis is more popular than Trump. While Trump had a favorable net number of just 41 points, indicating he is a divisive number even with Republican voters, DeSantis’ number was plus-71.

This investigative result is the latest evidence of a DeSantis push into the Tar Heel State. Several polls conducted earlier in 2022 showed DeSantis in second place behind the former president. These surveys also considered other candidates, a complication not considered in the current poll.

In the weeks after Election Day, other single-state polls also followed DeSantis’ path.

A November Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey showed that among Republicans who intended to vote in the 2024 primary (75% of the total 802 polled), 29% would vote for DeSantis, 19% for Trump. and 12% for former US Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

ThePosterity PAC released a poll in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada showing DeSantis in double digits in all three states, with the governor up 28 points over Trump in New Hampshire.

Pennsylvania Republicans prefer DeSantis to Trump, according to a poll conducted by Commonwealth Partners between Nov. 19-21. That survey showed DeSantis garnering 45% support, 5 percentage points ahead of Trump at 40%.

The same is true in Texas, where a state poll by GOPandCWS Research shows DeSantis ahead of Trump. In a field that includes Trump and a number of other candidates, DeSantis holds a double-digit advantage, with 43% support good for an 11-point lead.

A pre-election poll in Georgia pitting Trump against DeSantis shows the Florida governor ahead 52% to 36%. on Trump.

A Club for Growth poll tells a similar story: In Florida, DeSantis led Trump 56% to 30%. Georgia Republicans preferred DeSantis, 55% to 35%. These surveys are consistent with polls from Florida and Georgia before the election showing that Trump is losing his grip on the GOP.

These trends also took place in the early states. In New Hampshire, DeSantis also had majority support, up on Trump from 52% to 37%. And in Iowa, where the caucus system prevails, DeSantis rose from 48% to 37%.

