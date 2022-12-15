Aim to increase governance impact, reduce interference, says PM Narendra Modi





“We have strived to increase the impact of governance,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government has always strived to increase the impact of governance and reduce government interference in the life of every citizen. Modi said his government is working tirelessly to make the ecosystem transparent and faster by simplifying procedures and processes at all levels. In his message on the “Second Sushasan Saptah” (Good Governance Week) which will be observed from December 19 to 25, the Prime Minister said his government has taken various citizen-centered initiatives, including redressing public grievances, online services, the elimination of service delivery. governance applications and best practices. “We have always strived to increase the impact of governance, but to reduce government interference in the life of every citizen,” he said. Modi said removing thousands of unnecessary compliances, repealing thousands of outdated laws and decriminalizing many types of petty offenses are major steps towards that end. Guided by the “citizen first” principle, he said technology has immense potential to bring government and citizens closer together. “Today, technology has become a powerful tool to empower citizens, as well as a means to optimize transparency and accountability in day-to-day operations,” the Prime Minister said in a message dated December 12. Through various policy interventions, he said, “We are moving decisively towards the digital empowerment of citizens and the digital transformation of institutions.” Modi said that the people decided to build a glorious and self-reliant India during ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the next 25 years. “The role of government is to complement the resolve of the people by facilitating their efforts. Our role is to increase opportunities and remove obstacles in their path,” the prime minister added. He expressed hope that the second ‘Sushasan Saptah’ will help promote good governance at all levels. “It is particularly pleasing to note that this year as well, the ‘Pshasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign continues to be part of Good Governance Week,” Modi said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day ‘If you drink, you will die’: Nitish Kumar slammed for toxic alcohol-related deaths

