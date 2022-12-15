‘Establishment’ won’t help Imran Khan secure election date: Sanaullah





Home Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on December 1, 2022. APP The Home Minister is confident of winning if elections are held. He dares Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies as soon as possible.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the “establishment” would not help Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan secure a general election date as the party makes raise the stakes against the government in place.

In his address earlier today, the PTI leader said he would reveal the date for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17 (Saturday).

“Once we have dissolved the two assemblies, we will hold elections in the provinces. In addition, our 123 to 125 members of the National Assembly whose resignations have not been accepted will ask the president of the assembly to accept their resignations,” Khan said.

In response, while speaking on Geo News program ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, the Home Secretary challenged Khan to dissolve the assemblies so ‘we can get it over with’.

“We [federal government] will hold elections for the assemblies they are dissolving, and we will hold by-elections on the seats that remain vacant after their resignations,” Sanaullah said.

Excluding that the government is worried about the outcome in the event of an election, the minister said he was confident in the victory of the ruling alliance in Punjab and other provinces.

“I think that he [Khan] could stretch this issue into March or February. However, I don’t want him to delay this any longer. Let’s put an end to this uncertainty,” added the Minister of the Interior.

No “facilities” like in 2018

Sanaullah also pointed out that the PTI would not have the “facilities” that were provided in the 2018 general elections. “And let me assure you that Imran Khan did not pressure either the government or the establishment.”

If the country is heading for elections, the interior minister said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would lead the party’s election campaign.

Sources told Geo News last week that if the assemblies were dissolved, Nawaz would be asked to return to Pakistan immediately.

“I also want Imran Khan not to announce the date of dissolution on December 17, but rather to announce the dissolution of the assemblies. We will form the government in Punjab, I am sure of that,” Sanaullah said, adding, “The Imran Khan’s blackmail account has been buried.”

“Default Campaign”

Defending the government’s position of not dissolving the National Assembly, the minister said the decision wanted to stay in power for the better of the country due to the arduous task on the economic front.

“We have already suffered all the political setbacks that we have had to face,” he said, adding that the ruling coalition is focusing on strategies to ensure stability.

Sanaullah said that if the federal government went home and a gatekeeper set up was formed, then 90 days in which the entire voting process would take place would “take a heavy toll on the country.”

The minister also blamed the PTI chief for waging a “campaign against Pakistan by default” amid market jitters due to ongoing political instability.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail also fears Pakistan’s path could lead the country to default, but finance minister Ishaq Dar had assured that nothing like that would happen.

