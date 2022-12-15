Is this the end of Trump? Yes, but that’s not good news for Democrats.





As others in this series and elsewhere have noted, former President Donald Trump is in trouble. He is probably weaker politically than he has ever been since winning the Republican nomination in 2016. That may be good news for the country, but is it good news for the democrats? I do not think so.

Donald Trump is like a 10-car pile-up on the side of the highway. We can’t stop looking at it. He’s dominated media coverage since he rode down that golden Trump Tower escalator. Veteran journalist Marvin Kalb writes of his coverage: Trump is known for boosting television ratings and increasing newspaper subscriptions. Editors like that. Stories about climate change tend to drive down ratings and subscriptions. Publishers don’t like that.

For more than seven years, Trump has sucked all the air out of the media space, and climate change isn’t the only story that got lost in the shuffle. Another that has received insufficient coverage is that there is still a normal Republican party waiting, and the Democrats, who have won three substantial victories in recent years (the 2018 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential and the 2022 Senate) might not do as well against a no-trump party.

During the primaries, my team at Brookings conducted a review of every Republican and Democratic candidate for Congress.[1] During the primaries, much attention was paid to candidates at all levels who were hungry for Trump’s approval. Even among those who failed to win his endorsement, many did their best to turn themselves into mini-Trumps emulating his style, his positions on the issues and declaring themselves MAGA and America First. And the fact that Trump-endorsed candidates did well in the primaries added to the mantra that the Republican Party was now the Trump party. However, it turns out that a normal Republican Party was hiding behind the scenes. Of the 1,397 GOP candidates in the 2022 congressional primaries, 59% were not endorsed by Trump, made no mention of Trump on their websites or social media, and made no mention of MAGA or America First.

In the general election, non-Trump Republicans have done very well. In fact, some Republican agents have started calling them normal Republicans for the first time in many years studying politics that I’ve ever heard people call some of their candidates normal. In Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state who refused Trump’s request to find him the 11,780 votes to win Georgia, sailed to a 10-point victory over his Democratic opponent, surviving the wrath of Trump. Raffensperger was backed by Gov. Brian Kemp who certified Bidens’ victory in the state. As a result, Kemp has become enemy number one in Trump’s post-election vendettas. Kemp defeated a Trump-backed candidate in the Republican primary and in the general election he won a 7.5% victory over powerhouse Stacey Abrams whose campaign to end voter suppression made her a celebrity national.

In Nevada, Republican candidate Joe Lombardo beat the incumbent Democratic governor by 1.4%. Although Lombardo had Trump’s endorsement, he brushed it off during the lone governor’s debate saying he was disturbed by Trump’s misrepresentations about a stolen election, [and] he was not shy about this and agreed that Trump lying about voter fraud was undermining voter confidence.

Unsurprisingly, Trump threatened to withdraw his support, but Lombardo won anyway. In contrast, pro-Trump Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt lost 1.9% to incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

One of the most normal Republicans is New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who is hugely popular in the state. Governor Sununu called Trump false reports that the election was rigged and said some people found guilty of participating in the Jan. 6 riots should not be pardoned. Corey Lewandowski, a Trump agent who lives in New Hampshire, bragged that he tried to approach him, which didn’t work. In the end and despite calling Trump crazy (or maybe because of it), Sununu won re-election with 57% of the vote while, at the same time, Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan won re-election against a candidate supported by Trump with 53% of the vote.

In an increasingly Republican Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had distanced himself from Trump during the pandemic, charting his own course for the state on shutdowns and other pandemic-related issues. In November, he won re-election with 63% of the vote despite rejecting Trump’s stolen election lie and slamming him for pouring gas on the fire before the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The Trump-backed Senate candidate in Ohio also won, but with ten percent fewer votes than DeWine.

Had Trump not interfered in the Republican primaries, there would have been more normal Republicans on the ballot and predictions of a red wave might have been more accurate. But the fascination (or obsession) with Trump has led many people to ignore the fact that there is a non-Trump Republican Party and that he is doing pretty well. A return to a more normal Republican Party may be good for America but could pose a problem for some Democrats who need to build a stronger rationale for their party than Trump was.

[1] See Brookings, The Primaries Project 2022 at https://www.brookings.edu/series/the-primaries-project-2022/

