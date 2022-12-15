Bilateral meeting between President Jokowi and the Dutch Prime Minister



President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-EU 45th Anniversary Summit held at the Europa Building, Brussels, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. During the meeting, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the presence and support of the Netherlands for the success of the Indonesian G20 Presidency. “A difficult presidency, but one that ended well. A declaration can be agreed and a list of concrete cooperation which will be very useful for the world,” President Jokowi said. President Jokowi also expressed his hope that ASEAN’s partnership with the European Union will be further strengthened in the future, bearing in mind that next year Indonesia will take over as ASEAN’s chairmanship. Several other issues raised by President Jokowi during the meeting included the discussion of the CEPA negotiations between Indonesia and the EU, cooperation in energy transition, cooperation in investment and cooperation to fight against cross-border crime. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and Indonesian Ambassador to Brussels Andri Hadi also accompanied the President Jokowi during the meeting. (Kemensetneg Public Relations)

