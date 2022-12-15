Will soon raise land lease issue with PM Modi, LG Sinha: Mushtaq Chaya





SRINAGAR: J&K Hoteliers Club Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya on Thursday called the new land laws “surprising” and “unfortunate”, adding that relevant stakeholders will soon meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LG Manoj Sinha to clear up any misunderstandings. Quoting Chaya, a KNS news agency, a business tycoon, reported that the new land rental guidelines are “surprising” and “very unfortunate”. He said that we are aware of the uncertain situation in Kashmir which has prevailed over the past 30 years in which tourism has become the first casualty. He said state land exists in all states and UTs of the country and when the lease of the land is over, the tenant contacts the local government for their extension on a premium amount of 20%, but unfortunately in Jammu- and Kashmir, the mechanism is reversed. “We are unable to understand why the government has resorted to harsh litigation. If they want to give land to the locals, let them give it to us because we hold the land for years, Chaya asked. He said the Gulmarg is famous everywhere for skiing and there are currently around 58 properties with their leases up. “Does the government want to shut down Gulmarg with these new disputes,” Chaya said. “There is a lake people directly or indirectly associated with tourism in Gulmarg. If new laws are implemented where these people make their living, he added. Hailing Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha’s efforts to revive tourism at J&K, Chaya said, “Since LG Sinha joined his office, the tourism sector at J&K has received a major boost” and added, “This that the administration wants to achieve while breaking us up”. He said we will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LG Manoj Sinha and discuss the issue for a fruitful solution. “I think there is a misunderstanding that needs to be cleared up,” Chaya added. He also said that the matter should be handled reasonably so that we are able to bear the burden. “We are confident that PM Modi and LG Sinha will listen to us and solve the problem for the betterment of J&K’s tourism industry. We hope there will be no injustice with us,” Chaya continued. Aptly on Wednesday, J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said old land laws were “regressive” and government-led reforms were imperative. On December 13, the J&K administration notified that all outgoing tenants, except in the case of current/expired leases for residential purposes, must immediately return possession of the leased land to the government, failing which the outgoing tenant will be evicted. . According to the Land Grant Rules of Jammu and Kashmir-2022 notified by the Department of Revenue, all outgoing tenants (except in the case of current/expired leases for residential purposes) must immediately hand over possession of the land taken rented to the Government, failing which the outgoing tenant will be evicted in accordance with the provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupant) Act 1988. The rules, however, state that outgoing tenants shall however be paid for any improvements made or structure built thereon at the appraised value as provided in subrule (xi) of rule 13, provided that the tenant n violated any of the terms of the lease.



