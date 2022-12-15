Politics
Huge crowds gather in support of banned Istanbul mayor
Istanbul (AFP) Tens of thousands of Turks thronged a central Istanbul square on Thursday in solidarity with the city’s opposition mayor after he was banned from politics ahead of next year’s presidential election.
A criminal court on Wednesday sentenced Ekrem Imamoglu to more than two years in prison and banned him from performing his duties for the same period for “insulting a public official” in 2019.
Imamoglu will continue to serve as mayor of Turkey’s largest city while his appeal is heard in a case related to a hotly contested election in which his initial victory was overturned.
The case could be fast-tracked for a speedy hearing and destroy any attempt by Imamoglu to run for the June presidential campaign.
The US State Department said it was “deeply troubled and disappointed” by the potential withdrawal of one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest rivals from the political scene.
Germany called it “a blow to democracy” while France urged Turkey to “reverse its move away from the rule of law, democracy and respect for fundamental rights”.
“This sentence is disproportionate and confirms the systemic lack of independence of the judiciary and the undue political pressure on judges and prosecutors in Turkey,” the European Union said in a statement.
“Absolutely not afraid”
Turkey’s fractured opposition is struggling to unite behind a single candidate to challenge Erdogan’s two-decade rule in the upcoming vote.
Polls show the 52-year-old mayor of Istanbul is one of the most likely challengers to beat Erdogan in a head-to-head race.
But the leader of his secular CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu – a former bookish civil servant who is struggling in the opinion polls – continues to push for his own candidacy.
Meral Aksener of the nationalist Iyi (good) party also saw her electoral ratings soar.
The fractured opposition seized on the court case in an attempt to boost their stuttering campaign.
Imamoglu and the leaders of six Turkish opposition parties marched side by side through a crowd of supporters for a rally aimed at showing their defiance of Erdogan.
“I have absolutely no fear of their illegitimate verdict,” Imamoglu told the flag-waving crowd in the steady rain.
“I have no judges to protect me, but I have 16 million Istanbulites and our nation behind me.”
The rally marked the first joint public appearance of the main opposition leaders during the election campaign.
Its size also rivaled the number of people Erdogan typically draws to his own almost weekly campaign events.
According to local media, a few hundred people showed up for a separate rally in Imamoglu’s hometown of Trabzon on the Black Sea.
“Marked credibility”
Snapshot polls show Wednesday’s court ruling threatens to backfire on Erdogan.
The Turkish leader’s own ratings have started to recover from a low reached during an economic crisis last year.
But a MetroPoll survey showed that even voters in Erdogan’s Islamic-origin AKP party think the case against the mayor was “political”.
MetroPoll showed that 28.3% of AKP voters thought it was rooted in politics while 24.2% thought it was related to “defamation”.
Only 17.6% thought it was “defamation”.
Erdogan himself has yet to respond to the mayor’s condemnation.
But the leader of the staunchly nationalist junior partner in Erdogan’s ruling coalition accused Imamoglu of flouting the law.
“It’s one thing to disapprove of a court decision, another to insult it,” said MHP party leader Devlet Bahceli.
“Everyone must respect judicial decisions, even if they are hated.”
one of the main dangers for Erdogan’s coalition seems to be a loss of legitimacy for the upcoming vote among ordinary Turks.
“This verdict and the accompanying political ban are a sign of the AKP’s deep concern if Imamoglu were to be the opposition candidate,” tweeted former EU ambassador to Turkey Marc Pierini. .
“If the verdict is not overturned at the appeal stage, the credibility of the election will be seriously damaged.”
