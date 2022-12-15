Trump Reveals ‘Major Announcement’: Digital Trading Cards Worth $99





The “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” teased by former President Donald Trump has turned out to be a new Donald Trump digital trading card collection.

The former president made the reveal on Truth Social on Thursday, noting that the cards will cost $99 each. Billing himself as one of the many billionaire superheroes dominating comic book lore, Trump touted digital cards as a way to make Christmas “awesome.”

WATCH: TRUMP TEASES ‘A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT’ COMING THURSDAY

A promotional graphic showed a deeply muscular and toned Trump wearing a laced red number 45 outfit, a nod to his presidency, with a stoic look on his face and an American flag-style cape draped behind him.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART from my life and career! Collect all of your favorite Trump digital trading cards, much like a Donald Trump digital trading card. baseball, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas present. Don’t wait. writes Trump on Truth Social.

Trump, who has been largely in the public spotlight since his 2024 campaign debut last month, previewed the ad on Wednesday with a video of him as a comic book character of sorts outside the Trump Tower.

In 2020, when he contracted COVID-19, Trump wanted to be kicked out of Walter Reed with a Superman shirt but was talked out of it by his aides, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted.

“Aides talked him out of it (and then Meadows devoted several lines of his book to claiming it didn’t happen). Instead, he’s doing it virtually and trying to make money,” joked Haberman in response to news about the Trump trading card. after.

Earlier in the year, Twitter competitor Parler launched non-fungible tokens, commonly referred to as NFTs, which included a CryptoTRUMP Club series featuring various images of the former president. His wife, former first lady Melania Trump, also appeared to sell an NFT with its resemblance to the same parties that created it.

Trump had been the favorite for a Republican primary ahead of the 2024 presidential scrimmage, but his campaign debut was overshadowed by an abysmal midterm GOP outing that stunned the Beltway and prompted a handful of prominent Republicans to s openly worry that he will become the standard bearer of the party. Again.

Recent polls show him trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a hypothetical primary game. DeSantis has not revealed whether he plans to run for president in 2024.

